Best Controller and Settings for 2XKO: Keyboard, Gamepad, Arcade Stick

Make sure the hardware is playing WITH you, not AGAINST you.

Daniyal Malik

The Optimal Controls For 2XKO
The 2XKO Closed Beta is here and has opened up to a giant community eager to download it exclusively on PC. With nine Champions (six of which are unlocked by default) and a fully functional ranked system, the initial batch of content is looking solid, but players jumping in for the first time may feel alienated by the overwhelming mechanics.

Given that this is a PC-exclusive launch, however, you have several options when it comes to choosing the right controller or keyboard, as well as customizing the controls for 2XKO. With the right layout, a fighting game can become significantly easier in the long run, which is what this guide breaks down.

Which Controller Should You Use For 2XKO

Ahri fighting Braum in 2XKO Fight Tutorial.
Best Controller for 2XKO / Image via Esports on SI

Like any fighting game, choosing the best controller for 2XKO ultimately comes down to a mix of personal preference and the game's button complexity. With that in mind, the top input methods for this title include the PS5 Dualsense controller, Xbox controller, Keyboard, and the Arcade Stick, each of which has its own set of pros and cons.

Here's a quick list of which controller option for 2XKO and why:

Controller Option

Pros

Cons

PlayStation Dualsense

Symmetrical analog layout and easily compatible with eventual PS release

Numerous bugs reported (disconnects, controller malfunction) for 2XKO

Xbox Controller

Easy plug and play and natural analog layout

D-Pad feels less precise

Keyboard and Mouse

Precise movement, more mapping options, better menu navigation, and macro support

"Floaty" in 2D space
and rarely used in pro play

Arcade Stick

Widely used in tournaments, better joystick movement, and easier Specials execution

Expensive and steep learning curve

The pros and cons may differ based on your prior experience with fighting games. Technical issues, such as bugs, may be addressed later, but they're worth pointing out.

Best Controls and Settings For 2XKO

Controls Settings menu in 2XKO.
Optimal keyboard/controller layout / Image via Esports on SI

Once you've picked out your favorite way to play, the next step is to adjust the controls to improve your 2XKO experience. Again, this also boils down to personal preference, but if you're just starting out, these mappings and layouts can help build a strong foundation. You can personalize the finer elements to reach the ideal control settings.

It's worth noting that several special moves require multi-key inputs, which you can easily perform on a keyboard if you have macro support.

Controller Settings

  • Pulse Combo: Off
  • Left Stick Deadzone: 0.15
  • Menu Nav Left / Right: Normal
  • Break (Bind): L3/LS
  • Throw (Bind): R3/RS

Keyboard Settings

  • Pulse Combo: Off
  • Movement: Arrow Keys (Jump = Up, Crouch = Down, Move Left = Left, Move Right = Right)
  • Light Attack: W
  • Medium Attack: E
  • Heavy Attack: D
  • Special 1: Z
  • Special 2: X
  • Team: A
  • Throw: Left Ctrl
  • Parry: R
  • Break: C

Keyboard settings have a giant mapping overhaul, but this layout feels significantly easier to tackle. One potential issue you may come across is how Special Moves (Light+Special 1 or Medium+Special 2, for instance) may be challenging to reach. In that case, you can either use macros or remap Specials closer to Light, Medium, and Heavy keys.

Esports Impact

Controllers and Arcade Sticks have been the norm in competitive FGC tournaments for years, and 2XKO's overall controls feel designed to latch perfectly well onto either hardware. There are several ongoing small-scale tournaments planned for the game in its Closed Beta, while prominent FGC pros have already started labbing and crafting impressive combo routes. 

Beyond that, 2XKO has sparked the age-old motion inputs debate. Seeing the lack of it in this game could likely cause frustration among some pros and purists, but it also promotes accessibility. We'll have to see how these decisions play out as time goes on, but for now, seeing pros already reach ToD-level combos mere hours after release shows the game's potential to value skill.

