Chipotle Is Sponsoring a Devs vs Pros Showmatch for 2XKO

Howdy gamers!



I'm partnering with @ChipotleTweets to bring you a very special event this Friday to find out who's stronger - Devs or Players - in a @Play2XKO rumble on @RiotGames campus. We've got a sick lineup on both sides and, you guessed it, free Chipotle to give away on… pic.twitter.com/uP5ZiNQlYm