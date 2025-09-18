Chipotle Is Sponsoring a Devs vs Pros Showmatch for 2XKO
After more than a week since the 2XKO Closed Beta went live, the game is finally on the cusp of its first major milestone with the launch of Ranked Mode on September 18. The competitive grind has always been a staple in Riot's titles, and this one won't be any different, given its rivalrous nature and an intriguing meta. We've already seen several tournaments demonstrating those aspects, but we recently got word of another huge themed event.
On September 17, FGC content creator and commentator Sajam announced a partnership with Chipotle to bring a dedicated 2XKO event called "Arcade Takeover", featuring pro players and the game's developers that'll compete in an intense rumble event. According to the tweet, the event is scheduled for September 19 and will take place in person at the Riot Games campus in Los Angeles.
Of course, keeping in line with the food chain's traditions, Sajam also reassured that people tuning into the livestream will also get chances to win a free Chipotle. If prior collabs with gaming companies are anything to go by, the stream will have entrée code giveaways for viewers, alongside potentially even a jackpot prize.
Here is the list of players confirmed to represent the Arcade Takeover's pro team:
- Supernoon
- Cloud805
- RedDittoXD
- Jonathan Tene
Related Article: 2XKO Release Date May Be Sooner Than We Think
The dev team has yet to be finalized and revealed, but we do know it'll also have four members. Each match will have two players from each team controlling a Champion and duking it out on the field. Other details, such as format, runtime, and prize money (if any), have not been announced as of now either.
How To Watch The 2XKO Pros vs. Devs Arcade Takeover Event
You can tune into the 2XKO Arcade Takeover livestream via Sajam's Twitch channel. Since Riot is hosting the event at their campus, they'll likely also stream it on their official 2XKO Twitch channel.
The Pros vs. Devs event kicks off on September 19 at 9 PM UTC. For the global audience, these are the times you can expect the event to begin:
- West Coast US (PDT): September 19 at 2 PM.
- East Coast US (EDT): September 19 at 5 PM.
- United Kingdom (BST): September 19 at 10 PM.
- Central European Team (CET): September 19 at 11 PM.
- Japan (JST): September 20 at 6 AM.
- Australia (AET): September 20 at 7 AM.
Related Article: 2XKO Just Solved Its "Monster" Problem
Esports Impact
Although Sajam's Pros vs. Devs event hovers more around fun and celebrations, it's also a great way to gauge the 2XKO meta and see popular teams among pro players. Cloud805 and Noon are praising Ekko and Jinx to high end, but other combinations could come forward at the event.
Alongside Sajam's commentary, we'll see developer insights into every Champion and potentially uncover hints of future release. Additionally, if a specific character dominates the matchups, it could encourage the team to make a few adjustments to them. Thus, if you're keen on upcoming balance changes, this event's a worthwhile experience to possibly find out Champions on the devs' radar.