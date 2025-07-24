2XKO Announces Chipotle as Official Launch Partner
On July 24, 2025, the official 2XKO X account announced its collaboration with Chipotle as its launch partner for EVO. Headlined "Real Food For Real Champs", this partnership aims to bring custom-themed events, content, and in-game items before and after the game's full release.
To celebrate this joint venture, the 2XKO team detailed their plans with the restaurant chain at the upcoming EVO 2025 event starting on August 1. Throughout the weekend, they’ll be hosting events and tournaments at the Chipotle Community Lounge.
There, players will get to experience the highly anticipated 2XKO demo on custom arcade cabinets, as well as a Q&A session with the dev team.
Related Article: Surprise Game Beats Guilty Gear in Evo 2025 Entrants
Other than that, players will also get a chance to win Chipotle pins by participating in the daily brackets, as well as other prizes for competing in the king-of-the-hill tournament. You can check out the full details on their announcement page.
What 2XKO x Chipotle Could Mean For The Game's Future
Chipotle has collaborated with several gaming entities in the past, including recent FGC juggernauts like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6. This is, however, the first time they've partnered with a brand-new IP, but their involvement with 2XKO at EVO gives us a glimpse into their commitment and plans for the future.
For both Street Fighter 6 in 2023 and Tekken 8 in 2024, we saw Chipotle handing out exclusive in-game items, being a sponsor at major tournaments like EVO and Combo Breakers, and hosting the games at their Chipotle Challenger Series.
Related Article: Chipotle Offers Evo 2025 Attendees Once in a Lifetime Ride
We can likely expect the same level of endorsement with 2XKO, which means more in-game rewards, crossover events, a guaranteed sponsorship, a spot in the Challenger Series, and other goodies, like free food as viewer rewards on Twitch (which Chipotle actually served up for Street Fighter).
2XKO Esports Tournaments Supported By Chipotle
With this announcement, the main takeaway is that 2XKO is likely to have an active and successful esports scene in the near future since it'll be backed up by a restaurant chain with one of the most hands-on approaches to gaming partnerships.
The exclusive rewards and access to the Chipotle Community Lounge are just the start — not only does the game guarantee a sponsor for the rest of the year at the very least, but it's also cemented a stream of enticing rewards, encouraging a large part of the community to participate in upcoming events and tournaments. It's a win-win situation for the game, Chipotle, and the fans.