Esports illustrated

2XKO Announces Chipotle as Official Launch Partner

Fighting games and burritos? A suprising duo, but a welcome one.

Daniyal Malik

2XKO Collabs With Chipotle
2XKO Collabs With Chipotle / Image via @Play2XKO on X

On July 24, 2025, the official 2XKO X account announced its collaboration with Chipotle as its launch partner for EVO. Headlined "Real Food For Real Champs", this partnership aims to bring custom-themed events, content, and in-game items before and after the game's full release.

To celebrate this joint venture, the 2XKO team detailed their plans with the restaurant chain at the upcoming EVO 2025 event starting on August 1. Throughout the weekend, they’ll be hosting events and tournaments at the Chipotle Community Lounge.

There, players will get to experience the highly anticipated 2XKO demo on custom arcade cabinets, as well as a Q&A session with the dev team.

Related Article: Surprise Game Beats Guilty Gear in Evo 2025 Entrants

Other than that, players will also get a chance to win Chipotle pins by participating in the daily brackets, as well as other prizes for competing in the king-of-the-hill tournament. You can check out the full details on their announcement page.

What 2XKO x Chipotle Could Mean For The Game's Future

Jinx pressing a red button on the cover of 2XKO.
2XKO and Chipotle could mean a stream of exclusive rewards and events / Riot Games

Chipotle has collaborated with several gaming entities in the past, including recent FGC juggernauts like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6. This is, however, the first time they've partnered with a brand-new IP, but their involvement with 2XKO at EVO gives us a glimpse into their commitment and plans for the future.

For both Street Fighter 6 in 2023 and Tekken 8 in 2024, we saw Chipotle handing out exclusive in-game items, being a sponsor at major tournaments like EVO and Combo Breakers, and hosting the games at their Chipotle Challenger Series.

Related Article: Chipotle Offers Evo 2025 Attendees Once in a Lifetime Ride

We can likely expect the same level of endorsement with 2XKO, which means more in-game rewards, crossover events, a guaranteed sponsorship, a spot in the Challenger Series, and other goodies, like free food as viewer rewards on Twitch (which Chipotle actually served up for Street Fighter).

2XKO Esports Tournaments Supported By Chipotle

With this announcement, the main takeaway is that 2XKO is likely to have an active and successful esports scene in the near future since it'll be backed up by a restaurant chain with one of the most hands-on approaches to gaming partnerships.

The exclusive rewards and access to the Chipotle Community Lounge are just the start — not only does the game guarantee a sponsor for the rest of the year at the very least, but it's also cemented a stream of enticing rewards, encouraging a large part of the community to participate in upcoming events and tournaments. It's a win-win situation for the game, Chipotle, and the fans.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal Malik is currently a part of the Writer team at Esports on SI. Prior to joining us, he worked as a writer for TheGamer and as an Executive Editor at eXputer, building his portfolio around SEO knowledge and team management. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world. Daniyal's currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences. Beyond work and studies, he's a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals.

Home/2XKO