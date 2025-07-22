The Arcane Siblings Reunite in 2XKO, Closed Beta Announced
2XKO has been the most anticipated fighting game for what feels like years now. While players are frustrated by the initial roster of just 10 characters, every character reveal has been epic and added a new gameplay style to the cast. Today, while she may be the least surprising addition to the roster, players are hyped to see Vi join the 2XKO roster.
Vi Gameplay Reveal for 2XKO
As expected, Vi is a bruiser who uses her massive gauntlets to close the distance and deal massive damage to opponents. Both of her supers appear to be variations of "really big punch," but the video teases a few potential stun/electricity elements as well as some potential movement options that could shake up the brawler style. The trailer also shows her teaming up with Jinx, which will bring back some complicated emotions for Arcane fans. With a cocky "I'd hate to fight me too" as her victory line, Vi brings a very different energy to the 2XKO cast.
Vi will be playable at the 2XKO booth at Evo 2025 from August 1-3 and will join the roster at the start of the closed beta.
How to Sign Up for the 2XKO Closed Beta
More important than the confirmation of a character everyone knew was going to be part of the roster (she punches things and is the main character of Arcane, come on now) is the reveal of an official closed beta date for 2XKO.
The League of Legends fighting game will move into its closed beta phase on September 9, 2025. Sign-ups are available now for PC.
2XKO executive producer Tom Cannon said that once 2XKO enters closed beta, the team intends for it to remain up and online going forward. This means there should be no downtime between closed beta and an eventual open beta or full release.
While the closed beta is exclusive to PC, Cannon confirmed that cross-progression will be enabled so anyone planning to play on PlayStation will keep their progress from the PC beta. Players who participated in the Alpha Lab tests over the last year will receive automatic access to the closed beta.
Esports Impact
We already saw players run tournaments for 2XKO during the Alpha Lab tests, so we're sure to see plenty of events held during closed beta. With confirmation that the game is now well on its way to being publicly available, we will start to get a feel for how a free-to-play fighting game from a major developer impacts the fighting game landscape.
2XKO has received its fair share of criticism for gameplay issues and the limited launch roster, but the visuals remain unparalleled and the hype is very much real. Every iteration of the game players have touched has been noticeably different in mechanics, combo length, and overall feel, so the closed beta will be the first real indicator for how the 2XKO devs have incorporated feedback from the first two test periods, and what the game will look like when it officially launches in 2026.