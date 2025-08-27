2XKO Closed Beta Start Times, Invites, Regions - Everything You Need to Know
2XKO is about to launch for more players to try… in Closed Beta. And, ahead of its next playable launch, a huge wave of new leaks has dropped to give players a better idea of what to expect compared to previous builds of the game used for the early Alpha Lab tests.
2XKO Closed Beta - Exact Start Time, Regions and Release Details
Riot Games is launching the 2XKO Closed Beta on Sept. 9 at 11am PT or 2am ET. This beta will only be available in North and South America at the start, though it will expand to other regions “soon after,” according to the developers.
Riot has no exact timeline for how long the 2XKO Closed Beta will run, though the team plans to make it last as long as needed to gather the right details to move into the game’s next stage: full release. That means that the closed beta should continuously scale up until 2XKO is ready to launch into its 1.0 build at some point in the coming months, since the team notes “it won’t be long.”
“2XKO’s Closed Beta starts September 9, available globally on PC. After Closed Beta begins, our goal is to keep the game online, outside of any necessary maintenance,” Riot said. “This is a huge step for us. We’ll be deploying our backend systems at a larger scale for the first time, so things might be bumpy at first, but we’ll improve as we go.”
As noted by the developers, the initial Closed Beta will only be available on Windows PC to ensure the smoothest possible experience for all players. However, any content you earn while playing the beta will transfer to your other platforms, as it will support cross-platform progression. Good news for all console players who still want to give the beta a try.
How to Invite Friends to the 2XKO Closed Beta
Any player who had access to the Alpha Lab at any point during its two runs will automatically gain access to the Closed Beta once it goes live. Additionally, all players who gain access to the Closed Beta should have the ability to invite an additional three players, though it is currently unknown if that applies to only the players who gain access right away or those who are invited by other players too.
2XKO - All Closed Beta Leaks and Extra Content
In what was an “accidental” leak for the beta, Riot has since confirmed that Blitcrank is going to be 2XKO’s ninth playable Champion, and he will be available in the new build.. According to Rooflemonger, he is a grappler character, which matches perfectly with his League of Legends design.
He was initially spotted in artwork on the 2XKO support website, though Riot quickly confirmed his inclusion after what was likely a little tease. A full reveal for Blitzcrank will drop on Sept. 2.
As for what you can expect in the new build of 2XKO, I assume it is an updated version of the playable build previously available at Evo 2025, with all characters playable and the updated mechanics that were talked about back in March’s big gameplay developer update.
“There are too many Closed Beta gameplay changes to list here, so keep your eyes peeled for the detailed breakdown coming soon,” Riot said in the Closed Beta FAQ.
2XKO - PC Specs, Supported Controllers and How to Play
Ahead of the Closed Beta’s launch, Riot has provided a list of minimum requirements for a PC to run 2XKO. Here is the full list of those requirements; however, it is essential to note that these may change as the Closed Beta progresses toward the full launch.
- Intel i7-4790
- Nvidia GTX 960 @1080p
- 8GB RAM
- Windows 10
To pair with that, Riot has also confirmed that standard keyboard and mouse, along with “most controllers, and most basic fightsticks” that work with your PC will work with the Closed Beta.
Once you gain access to the Closed Beta, you are free to play the game as much as you want, as well as stream or record your gameplay. Eventually, the beta will become available to all players in applicable regions heading into launch.
2XKO - Closed Beta Release and Esports Impact
Much like with VALORANT, Riot is using this Closed Beta as a soft launch for 2XKO. After an extended period in this live testing phase that will continuously add more players, Riot will put the game out in its full 1.0 version without taking the game away from players for months at a time again.
Riot has even provided a set of competitive guidelines for prospective tournament organizers who want to run events during the beta.
If the VALORANT timeline is anything to go by, we could see a full 2XKO launch by as soon as November if things go well.