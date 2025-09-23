2XKO Early Access Date and New Champion Release Roadmap Revealed
With 2XKO's Closed Beta launch on September 9, the game's been exploding among the casual and competitive fighting game fans. The limited invites haven't stopped the community from hosting several online tournaments and having healthy figures in the recent Ranked Mode, but they still yearn for its full launch. Fortunately, the recent update brings us one step closer to that era.
On September 23, Riot announced that 2XKO will enter Early Access on October 7 with the launch of Season 0 and the 10th Champion's debut, allowing everyone to join in without an invite code. Like the Closed Beta, this phase will be exclusively available on Windows PC via the Riot Client.
There's even more news on the competitive side. Alongside Early Access, Riot and 2XKO are presenting First Impact, an official program to support the FGC, which will sponsor 22 community-led tournaments across the Americas, Europe, and Asia through the end of 2025. These events will be a combination of online, offline, and local formats, with direct prize pool bonuses from Riot.
2XKO Early Access Accompanies Season 0 Launch And Tenth Champion
Starting on October 7, 2025. 2XKO's Season 0 will introduce the 10th playable champion (speculated to be a certain Yordle), who will be playable on day one. To maintain progress, everything will stay unlocked and move forward in this season, including existing champions, skins, and mastery rewards.
Tom Cannon, 2XKO's Executive Producer, expressed gratitude to the community:
"Early Access marks the start of the next chapter for 2XKO. To everyone who joined us in Closed Beta, thank you. Your energy and feedback have already made the game stronger, and now we’re ready to take the next step forward. Early Access is just the beginning, and we can’t wait for players to see everything we have in store."
This transition from Closed Beta to Early Access marks the quickest pivot from a Riot title to date. It seems either their backend progress is performing extraordinarily well, or, more likely, the demand is far higher than initially planned. Even after multiple code distributions, many players were still left out, prompting Early Access to remove that entry barrier entirely.
2XKO 2026 Content Plans: 5 Seasons, 5 Champions
Looking ahead, 2XKO will also launch its Season 1 somewhere in early 2026, featuring five champions across five seasons. Every season will kick off with a new champion, along with fresh in-game content and progression rewards to keep players.
Although we don't exactly know how long Season 0 and 1 will run, we can speculate that they'll wrap up quarterly. After that, we could be looking at an accelerated content stream with more hero releases, since 2026 plans to end with a roster of 15 Champions.
This news is likely to frustrate the competitive fighting game community. 2XKO had already received significant criticism for being a 2v2 fighting game with a launch roster of just 10 characters. When every team needs to have two characters, a smaller roster means you are much more likely to run into the same characters again and again. Team-based fighting games are generally known for their large rosters, so even expanding the roster 50% in a year may not be enough to satisfy the critics who expected a game based off of League of Legends' enormous stable of champions to launch with a much larger lineup.
2XKO Competitive Play Features Year-Round Tournaments, Sponsored Bonuses, and Duo Bounties
Similar to Valorant's early Ignite series of events, 2XKO's "First Impact" is a competitive esports series of community-driven tournaments officially backed by Riot. These 22 events will run all year round globally and have pot bonuses in addition to the base prize pools. Winners will receive cash prizes and earn an exclusive Local Legend player title for their 2XKO account.
While you can play solo, the game encourages you to team up with someone for your matches, and that philosophy carries over to the pro side. On top of the existing pot, there's a $2,500 "Duo Bounty" reserved for a duo if they manage to win first place in a First Impact tournament.
The first Riot-supported tournament will be EVO France: 2 NICE KO, organized by The MIXUP Crew, taking place in Nice, France, from October 10-12.
Micheal Sherman, Head of 2XKO Competitive Play, highlights the importance of organizers and players in his following statement:
“Tournament Organizers are the foundation of the fighting game community, and they are central to how we’re thinking about 2XKO. First Impact aims to shine a light on both the organizers and the competitors who bring the scene to life. These events - whether online, at locals, or on the biggest stages - are where rivalries form and new talent emerges. We’re excited to support TOs, celebrate duos, and create opportunities for players around the world as 2XKO begins its competitive journey.”
A Thriving Esports Scene With First Impact
Riot's had a history of passionately supporting its sponsored community-driven tournaments, and the 2XKO circuit doesn't look any different. Considering how early the developers are rolling out Season 0, it'll give official and small-scale events a solid head start. Duo Bounties, incentivizing 4-player matches, will definitely draw a bigger crowd into the mix as well.
2XKO being listed in EVO is also another driving factor for pro players in other FGC titles to jump in. While only five Champions in a year is slightly lower than expected (especially when the base roster will only have ten Champions, including the Season 0 release), it can make up for that fact by introducing more mechanics.