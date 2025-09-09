There's One Leaked 2XKO Champion Left. Who Is It?
UPDATE: The final 2XKO character has leaked and it's the worst case scenario we predicted in this article.
2XKO is here, and Riot Games' fighting title is already drawing a buzz from the gaming community. In addition to in-depth meta updates, several new heroes like Vi and Blitzcrank have taken the stage as playable characters. However, if previous leaks are to be believed, one additional Champion remains: who is the last leaked 2XKO character? Let's dive into the lore.
The 2XKO Roster Leaks: Who's Left?
In March 2025, dataminers revealed a list of coded 2XKO Champions. The dataset, which appeared to be in alphabetical order, included four redacted Champion names that were built-up as characters in the game, but not yet available to play. In addition, it contained visible Champions, like Braum, who ended up being playable in 2XKO's Closed Beta release, adding to the leak's potential legitimacy.
The current 2XKO roster as of the launch of the closed beta is:
- Ahri
- Blitzcrank
- Braum
- Darius
- Ekko
- Illaoi
- Jinx
- Vi
- Yasuo
Since the 2XKO roster datamine, several new Champions have joined the fray. Blitzcrank, Jinx and Vi have filled in three of the four 'redacted' slots. However, one mysterious Champion place remains.
Who is the Last Leaked 2XKO Champion?
Since Blitzcrank fits perfectly in the 'Redacted' slot between Ahri and Braum, we can reasonably assume the list is still alphabetical. That leaves Vi and Jinx — but since we don't know exactly where they fall within the three remaining names (there are Champion names between Vi and Yasuo, and between Illaoi and Jinx) it's still a decently long list.
So, buckle up... the Champions that could be next in 2XKO are:
Irelia, Ivern, Janna, Jarvan IV, Jax, Jayce, Jhin, Kai’Sa, Kalista, Karma, Karthus, Kassadin, Katarina, Kayle, Kayn, Kennen, Kha’Zix, Kindred, Kled, Kog’Maw, K’Sante, LeBlanc, Lee Sin, Leona, Lillia, Lissandra, Lucian, Lulu, Lux, Malphite, Malzahar, Maokai, Master Yi, Mel, Milio, Miss Fortune, Mordekaiser, Morgana, Naafiri, Nami, Nasus, Nautilus, Neeko, Nidalee, Nilah, Nocturne, Nunu & Willump, Olaf, Orianna, Ornn, Pantheon, Poppy, Pyke, Qiyana, Quinn, Rakan, Rammus, Rek’Sai, Rell, Renata Glasc, Renekton, Rengar, Riven, Rumble, Ryze, Samira, Sejuani, Senna, Seraphine, Sett, Shaco, Shen, Shyvana, Singed, Sion, Sivir, Skarner, Smolder, Sona, Soraka, Swain, Sylas, Syndra, Tahm Kench, Taliyah, Talon, Tarik, Teemo, Thresh, Tristana, Trundle, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Udyr, Urgot, Varus, Vayne, Veigar, Vel’Koz, Vex, Viego, Viktor, Vladimir, Volibear, Warwick, Wukong, Xayah, Xerath, Xin Zhao.
Of these, the most popular are probably:
- Jayce
- Jhin
- Kai'Sa
- Katarina
- Kayn
- Lee Sin
- Mel
- Miss Fortune
- Mordekaiser
- Morgana
- Naafiri
- Poppy
- Senna
- Seraphine
- Sett
- Sylas
- Twisted Fate
- Vayne
- Viego
- Viktor
- Xin Zhao
A few of these Champions have perks beyond their in-game pick rates that make them more likely candidates for a 2XKO appearance. Jayce and Viktor both appeared in Arcane, where their platonic (or romantic?...) bond and tragic story stole hearts among fans. Katarina appeared in Riot Games' relatively recent 'Welcome to Noxus' cinematic, possibly teasing that she has a bigger role in Runeterra's future lore. The 2XKO team also confirmed that they experimented with Katarina as a character while the game was in its early stages. Mel, another Arcane fan-favorite, also showed up in 'Welcome to Noxus' and has since joined League of Legends as a Champion.
Meanwhile, Lee Sin and Sett already have martial arts in their lore — the former is a blind warrior monk, while the latter dominates underground fight rings in Ionia. Notably, 2XKO doesn't yet have an actual unarmed, hand-to-hand fighter. Both characters would be perfect for the game — if there wasn't already so much backlash to the bulk of the roster being humans.
One final Champion may have more pull in the fight than any other. Riot Games recently announced that Xin Zhao will play a major role in Worlds 2025's branding, and even gave him a full visual update to celebrate. His lore also notes that he was "once condemned to the fighting pits of Noxus [...and] survived countless gladiatorial bouts." Could Xin Zhao be the next addition as Worlds draws closer?
2XKO Needs a Monster Champion
As we mentioned before, the biggest complaint about the launch roster for 2XKO is the lack of unique character designs that aren't just a human with a weapon, a beefy human, or a human with fox ears. League of Legends has some incredible monster designs across its roster, many of whom would make interesting additions to 2XKO. If Riot wants to follow up the praise the Blitzcrank design received with another non-human option, the choices from this list would be:
- Ivern
- Karthus
- Kassadin
- Kennen
- Kha’Zix
- Kled
- Kog’Maw
- Lillia
- Lissandra
- Lulu
- Malphite
- Maokai
- Naafiri
- Nasus
- Nautilus
- Neeko
- Nidalee (assuming she transforms)
- Nocturne
- Nunu & Willump
- Orianna
- Ornn
- Poppy
- Pyke
- Rek’Sai
- Renekton
- Rengar
- Rumble
- Skarner
- Smolder
- Tahm Kench
- Teemo
- Tristana
- Trundle
- Twitch
- Urgot
- Veigar
- Vel’Koz
- Vex
- Volibear
- Warwick
- Wukong
- Xerath
As you can see, there are a ton of good monster fighter options from this list from classic, beloved champs like Nasus and Renekton, super weird options like Vel'Koz, and more normal but still non-human choices such as Wukong or Warwick. There are also plenty of yordles in this list including the worst case scenario: they put Teemo in a fighting game.
UPDATE: The upcoming battlepass leaked and revealed the final character for the 2XKO roster is Teemo.
2XKO Champion Leaks: Esports and Gaming Industry Impact
All that being said, there's no guarante 2XKO's next Champion will still adhere to the leaked list. Riot Games can always change their mind, opt to work on an entirely different character or just not add anyone at all until they figure out the game's existing meta.
Runeterra's Champions have flashy kits and fun designs, but Riot Games' in-depth worldbuilding and lore is what really gets die-hard enthusiasts hooked. Arcane was massively successful for the studio, proving to the world that video games can profitably expand into spin-off media ventures. The next 2XKO character is an opportunity for Riot to continue its ever-evolving story, develop new plotlines and introduce fresh dynamics to fans.