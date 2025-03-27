2XKO Confirms Full Release Coming "This Year" and Shows Off Jinx
It's going to be a big year for fighting games. Riot Games just dropped a massive 2XKO update that clocks in at nearly an hour long. The video goes over all of the changes the team has made after the first public playtest.
At the start of the video, the team confirms that the game has moved from a general gameplay and design development stage into preparing 2XKO for an official launch. In the tweet debuting the video, Riot Games confirms that the League of Legends fighting game is gearing up for a full release in 2025.
The huge, 1-hour update goes in-depth on how the gameplay has evolved to prioritize player agency. Some controls have been simplified, such as providing a more universal launcher to start combos. A great deal of emphasis has been placed on making the experience of playing together with a friend on the same team better in every way.
Graphics Updates
Multiple efforts have been made to improve visual clarity, improving collision so that character models remain more distinct. The cooldown indicator for assists has also been relocated to make it easier to look at mid-match. Small graphical elements have been added to differentiate between types of hits such as overheads and lows.
One of the coolest additions is the slowdown and zoom on successful parries. The visual flare recalls wall breaks in Guilty Gear Strive and should make the moment feel more satisfying and epic to players on both sides of the mechanic.
How does Jinx Play in 2XKO?
A long with all of the changes to controls, fuses, and other gameplay elements, we got a much deeper look at Jinx, the first take on the zoner archetype introduced into 2XKO. Like previous zoners in tag fighters such as Morrigan and Peacock, Jinx plans to fill the screen with traps, explosions, and projectiles. Her chatoic style matches her personality in Arcane well, while having more of the wacky insanity of her League of Legends incarnation. The giant monkey tank is a nice touch.
While Jinx can certainly play at range, the devs also gave her a number of tools to go in when she needs to land a big combo. She has a running attack that can quickly close the distance as well as a big hammer she can pull out to extend combos.
Jinx adds a critical element to 2XKO. Zoners, while frustrating to many players, are a core archetype across all fighting games that make gameplay far more varied and radically change matchups. While many new players will be endlessley frustrated when facing a Jinx, her introduction will play a key role in preventing the game from becoming stale.
Skins, More Skins, and also Skins
Monetization has been a big topic of conversation for 2XKO as it will be one of the first earnest attempts at a truly free-to-play fighting game to come from a major studio. In the update video, we got a taste of just how ready Riot Games is to answer the call. A teaser image of the store page for the upcoming alpha lab 2 playtest shows multiple skins for every character. The image also shows that 2XKO will have its own take on the popular Pool Party skin line from League of Legends, which puts its characters in a variety of goofy and/or...visually appealing swimwear.
When Can I Play 2XKO?
Riot Games will host another playtest called Alpha Lab 2 "soon". However, this will be a much smaller test phase than initially planned. Instead, Riot will host a much larger public playtest closer to launch later in the year.
Players can see more info on Jinx and sign up for the upcoming Alpha Lab 2 at the official 2XKO website.