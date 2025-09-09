2XKO Closed Beta: How To Unlock Jinx, Blitzcrank, and Vi
After two successful Alpha Tests, 2XKO is finally stepping into its Closed Beta, launching exclusively on PC starting September 9. With an extreme emphasis on ground-based combat, all of the Champions on the roster look to have incredible depth and a distinct moveset.
Once the beta launches, you’ll have immediate access to six of the nine Champions: Ahri, Braum, Darius, Ekko, Illaoi, and Yasuo. The remaining three — namely Jinx, Blitzcrank, and Vi — aren’t available right out of the gate.
This guide shows how to easily unlock these characters, along with two Fuse techniques, through in-game currencies and simply playing the game.
All locked content on Day 1 of 2XKO Closed Beta:
- Jinx (Champion)
- Blitzcrank (Champion)
- Vi (Champion)
- Assist (Fuse)
- Freestyle (Fuse)
How To Unlock Jinx, Blitzcrank, and Vi In 2XKO
You can unlock Jinx, Blitzcrank, and Vi from the Champions tab with Champion Tokens or Credits, both of which are free currencies. You can earn Champion Tokens from completing the First Fight tutorial, while Credits are part of the rewards for completing missions. Unlocking either champion will also unlock one taunt by default.
Once you unlock these champions, you can then complete champion-specific missions from their respective Champion Mastery tab. Doing so will give you several items for that character, including player titles, player cards, normal and animated stickers, champion taunts, a full set of avatar clothing, and a Mastery Chroma.
How To Unlock 2X Assist Fuse and Freestyle Fuse In 2XKO
Similar to unlockable Champions, you also have to familiarize yourself with 2XKO's mechanics to unlock 2X Assist and Freestyle Fuse. You can unlock and start using both Fuse techniques after completing their respective tutorials from the Learn tab.
At the Learn tab, head over to Fuses and select "2X Assist". This'll lead you to an interactive lesson that shows how to use the Fuse and prompt you to try it out yourself. After successfully attempting 2X Assist three times, the Fuse will unlock, and you can proceed to the Freestyle tutorial to repeat the process.
For context, 2X Assist Fuse empowers your partner with multiple Assist actions, letting you perform your Assist abilities twice in one call, while Freestyle Fuse lets you Handshake Tag twice in one sequence. There are five Fuse techniques in total: 2X Assist, Freestyle, Pulse, Double Down, and Fury.
Esports Impact
Even after excluding Jinx, Blitzcrank, and Vi, 2XKO has the same number of initial heroes as the recent Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Closed Beta. With both previews in such proximity, there's no doubt the two fighting games will be compared, especially from a competitive aspect.
During Tokon's 3-day beta, it had a major tournament with over a hundred participants, but 2XKO's bigger launch with PC as its preferred platform could have larger early esports events. Iron Grid and Go For Broke already announced a partnership to host a regional 2XKO event in early October, but you can expect to see several small-scale tournaments before then.