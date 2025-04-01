2XKO Leak Narrows Down Starting Roster Options...Sort Of
- An old 2XKO Datamine revealed the 10 in-progress characters for the launch of the game
- The list appears to be in alphabetical order, further confirmed with Jinx and Illaoi's reveals
- The remaining redacted names help narrow down the remaining options for potential champions on the starting roster
2XKO is Riot Games' latest project following a string of successful hits including League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and VALORANT. The fighting game will feature characters from the Runeterra universe as they use their unique skills to rise as the best martial arts fighters. As 2XKO's popularity grows, its next playtest is also on the horizon — and datamine leaks from the first Alpha Lab may give vital hints at which four new Champions will join its roster. Let's uncover everything we know about which Champions could be 2XKO's next additions.
2XKO Datamine Roster Leaks
During 2XKO's original Alpha Lab in August 2024, dataminers extracted a mysterious list. The lineup included several of the game's available Champions alongside unreleased characters, who were marked with a "REDACTED" tag.
According to the datamine info, there are four new 2XKO characters arriving in the Alpha Lab 2 playtest. Let's explore who these Champions could be.
All Champions Confirmed for 2XKO's Roster
From Alpha Lab 1's datamine, we know that the 2XKO team was working on four new Champions at the time. Ahri, Braum, Darius, Ekko, Illaoi and Yasuo were all available in the original Alpha Lab playtest, so they are by extension confirmed for Alpha Lab 2. We also know for certain that Jinx will arrive in Alpha Lab 2, since Riot Games confirmed this in an official statement on March 27 2025. Jinx also has an official page on 2XKO's website, which states:
"With an arsenal of custom guns, traps, and explosives, Jinx unleashes mayhem wherever she goes. She excels at zoning enemies, overwhelming them with colorful destruction from afar."
This addition makes sense considering Arcane's smash success in the streaming sphere. Jinx was a main protagonist in the show and also collaborated closely with fellow 2XKO Champion Ekko. Plus, she is a fan-favorite character and a common pick in the competitive League of Legends world.
The official 2XKO roster now includes:
- Ahri
- Braum
- Darius
- Ekko
- Illaoi
- Jinx
- Yasuo
Champions that COULD Appear in 2XKO
After Riot Games confirmed Jinx as 2XKO's seventh Champion, we are left with three more redacted names to speculate on. The datamined Champion list seems to be in alphabetical order, so we can assume one Champion's name will fall between Ahri and Braum, and the other two between Illaoi and Yasuo.
Therefore, the first Champion's name could be:
- Akali
- Akshan
- Alistar
- Ambessa
- Amumu
- Anivia
- Annie
- Aphelios
- Ashe
- Aurelion Sol
- Aurora
- Azir
- Bard
- Bel'Veth
- Blitzcrank
- Brand
Out of these, the most popular are probably Akali, Ambessa, Amumu, Aphelios, Ashe and Aurora. Akali and Ambessa are both well-known for their fighting skills (though in vastly different ways, as Akali is an assassin and Ambessa is a skirmisher), so they would fit right into 2XKO's gritty atmosphere. Plus, Ambessa was also a fan-favorite villain from Arcane, and several other Arcane characters have already become confirmed additions.
While Amumu is a popular pick, it's hard to imagine the lovable little mummy delivering K.O.'s to opponents in a 1v1 contest. Blitzcrank also has a love-hate relationship with the League community and is frequently a ban target — but hey, anything is possible!
If we want to get really technical about it, the final two Alpha Lab 2 Champions could be any of these 121 names. Buckle up, because this list is long, but don't worry. We'll condense it and follow with a quick summary of the most likely picks.
The remaining possiblities include Irelia, Ivern, Janna, Jarvan IV, Jax, Jayce, Jhin, Kai’Sa, Kalista, Karma, Karthus, Kassadin, Katarina, Kayle, Kayn, Kennen, Kha’Zix, Kindred, Kled, Kog’Maw, K’Sante, LeBlanc, Lee Sin, Leona, Lillia, Lissandra, Lucian, Lulu, Lux, Malphite, Malzahar, Maokai, Master Yi, Mel, Milio, Miss Fortune, Mordekaiser, Morgana, Naafiri, Nami, Nasus, Nautilus, Neeko, Nidalee, Nilah, Nocturne, Nunu & Willump, Olaf, Orianna, Ornn, Pantheon, Poppy, Pyke, Qiyana, Quinn, Rakan, Rammus, Rek’Sai, Rell, Renata Glasc, Renekton, Rengar, Riven, Rumble, Ryze, Samira, Sejuani, Senna, Seraphine, Sett, Shaco, Shen, Shyvana, Singed, Sion, Sivir, Skarner, Smolder, Sona, Soraka, Swain, Sylas, Syndra, Tahm Kench, Taliyah, Talon, Tarik, Teemo, Thresh, Tristana, Trundle, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Udyr, Urgot, Varus, Vayne, Veigar, Vel’Koz, Vex, Vi, Viego, Viktor, Vladimir, Volibear, Warwick, Wukong, Xayah, Xerath, Xin Zhao
Jayce and Viktor are likely picks among these Champions since both feature in Arcane. Their character arcs also directly involve each other, so they could fill the final two roster slots neatly. However, Vi is also Jinx's sister and one of Arcane's protagonists, and Mel has an in-depth Arcane storyline, so either could just as easily join the Alpha Lab 2 lineup. Katarina is also receiving much attention from Riot Games lately, especially after its 'Welcome to Noxus' League of Legends pivot and a dedicated cinematic. LeBlanc was also present in this cinematic and played a small role in Arcane.
One other point in Katarina's favor is that we know the 2XKO team alraedy started working on her in an older version of the game. She can be seen in the very first video that ever showed off Riot's initial fighting game work back when it was called Project L.
In terms of fan-favorite characters, K'Sante, Leona, Lulu, Lux, Malphite, Miss Fortune, Ornn, Poppy, Rell, Seraphine, Skarner, Smolder, Sylas, Taliyah, Teemo, Tristana and Viego are all quite popular in the competitive scene.
Lee Sin and Sett are also known to have significant hand-to-hand combat experience. In particular, Lee Sin is a "master of Ionia’s ancient martial arts" and his entire League of Legends moveset revolves around 2XKO-style fighting.
Champions Unlikely to Appear in 2XKO
Now that we've done some sleuthing and uncovered which Champions we may see in 2XKO's second Alpha Lab playtest, here are all the characters that are unlikely to appear:
- Aatrox
- Braum
- Briar
- Caitlyn
- Camille
- Cassiopeia
- Cho’Gath
- Corki
- Darius
- Diana
- Dr. Mundo
- Draven
- Elise
- Evelynn
- Ezreal
- Fiddlesticks
- Fiora
- Fizz
- Galio
- Gangplank
- Garen
- Gnar
- Gragas
- Graves
- Gwen
- Hecarim
- Heimerdinger
- Hwei
If we want to dive even further into the nitty-gritty details, we can see that Elise is on this list. Elise and Katarina were two main players in Riot Games' recent cinematic, so it could be unlikely one would release without the other.
Caitlyn is another notably absent name. Caitlyn's intense character arc and love story with Vi captivated Arcane fans during the show's run. She is also an extremely popular pick in League of Legends competitive games. However, it seems she is not a likely candidate for 2XKO's next playtest phase.
Of course, this is all speculation, and 2XKO has not confirmed the three unknown Champions' identities. More information will likely arise on April 18 once the 2XKO Alpha Lab 2 playtest begins.