Riot Games Announces Another Maintenance Period For 2XKO Servers To Fix Bugs And Ongoing Issues

Since the 2XKO Closed Beta launch on September 9, 2025, Riot Games has been actively communicating with players through social media and addressing various early-launch bugs. To that end, they announced their first scheduled maintenance on September 10 (nearly 24 hours after the beta's release), hoping to "roll out a number of fixes" and informing the community that servers would temporarily go offline.
Although the downtime went smoothly and the servers came back online within their expected timeframe, it appears that they didn't quite resolve all the critical issues. Thus, almost a week after release, the official 2XKO account on X announced yet another four-hour maintenance period, scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET on September 16, 2025.
Again, online play and connected features will be temporarily unavailable, but you can play in offline mode with all heroes unlocked by default. You can visit the link here and track the service status.
Of course, this means that all tournaments planned for that time, including ib's Hustle Games, may have to be postponed. This is the second time that the 2XKO servers are going down, but these hiccups are limited to dedicated maintenance periods for now. Fortunately, we haven't seen any major sudden outages during the Closed Beta's short lifespan thus far.
It's also worth noting that, like the first downtime, we likely won't see any patch notes that detail specific issues addressed this time around, since this is more of a hotfix than a full-scale update.
The upcoming downtime will likely address most of the remaining common issues players are facing after the September 10 maintenance, namely the game failing to launch, throwing a critical error prompt after crashing, long loading times, and abnormalities in Practice Mode.
While the bugs discovered and listed using the #2xko_bugs tag on X have significantly gone down after the initial service window, the community is hoping that the process works out well this time around as well, and squashes some of the more annoying issues on PC.
As always, you can still access Offline features and modes, including Training Mode and Local VS, with all heroes unlocked by default while the servers are down.
Servers are planned to be back online at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST according to the schedule, although slight delays may occur. The last maintenance period was fairly efficient and completed two hours ahead of time. If that pattern repeats, we may see this next downtime conclude by 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST.
To play 2XKO in Offline Mode, you can follow these steps outlined by the official 2XKO Support:
- Open a File Explorer window, and in the Search bar type "*Offlinelauncher.exe". Alternatively, you can head over to the game's directory and find the 'Offlinelauncher.exe' file directly.
- Double-click this executable file to launch it.
If you experience any issues, you may need to remove restrictions by reviewing its Properties, then selecting the 'Unblock' option. Additionally, to access Offline Mode, you must have:
- Logged into the game at least once.
- An active internet connection.
Esports Impact
Riot's sudden decision for another hotfix likely comes due to 2XKO's upcoming Ranked Mode beginning on September 18. To ensure a flawless experience, scheduling downtimes before the competitive era's dawn is definitely a worthwhile choice, even if it causes delays to a few imminent ongoing tournaments.
Players are already beginning to uncover the game's meta, like Yasuo and Vi being a lethal duo against various comps. When ranked matches kick off, we'll definitely see this alongside other niche pairings in action, solidifying a list of top-tier, middling, and below-average Champions.