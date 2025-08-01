2XKO Just Solved Its "Monster" Problem
2XKO is one of the most anticipated fighting games of this generation and Evo is a place where we've learned the most about the game. This year was no different as twitter user @TheNitten reported from the show floor in Vegas some new information about the game. During the session, FGC members asked about the type of characters that would come to the game. Including "monster" type champions from League of Legends that aren't just human shaped characters. The answer was flat out, "yes, anyone can make it"
What is a "monster" character?
Fighting games typically center around human sized and human shaped characters. Outside of really niche games like "Them's Fightin' Herds" or "Primal Rage" they almost always feature humans. Monster characters are entries into fighting games that don't fit the humanoid form and are often fore grotesque in shape. Characters like Amaterasu and Shuma-Gorath in MvC3U, don't even have human skeletons and thus are a bit harder to create. Even when dealing when creating werewolf, mummy and alien characters, they all still are built to look like humans. That means seeing true "monster" characters in a fighting game is rare.
The thing here is, League of League of Legends has tons of champions that are absolutely not human. Not only are they made without human physiology, you couldn't even repurpose models you already have to make them. So that means you have to painstakingly make each character from scratch and the 2XKO team is saying they are game.
What Monster Champions Could Make 2XKO?
Because League is SO rife with unique champions, the possibility of a monster-type fighter is likely. Just about any of the characters from "The Void" would fall into this category, but there's also loads of others that are based on dogs or spiders or other animals that make them unique to the eye. Here's some of the more popular, non-human champions that could make the game.
- Cho'Gath
- Rek'Sai
- Elise
- Vel'Koz
- Kog'Maw
- Xerath
- Urgot
- Aurelion Sol
- Gnar
And more!
What Champions Are Already Confirmed For 2XKO?
So far the only champions that have been confirmed for 2XKO are human characters. But there's plenty of time for us to see what they have in store for the game. While most of the revealed cast are fan favorites, there are some omissions that people are pumped to see if they end up in the game. So here's who's in 2XKO so far:
- Ekko
- Jinx
- Vi
- Ilaoi
- Braum
- Yasuo
- Ahri
- Darius
As you can see, most of them are just standard human fighters. With the exception of Ahri, these are all two-armed, two-legged people. But with this confirmation, we can expect to see some of the more wild champions of League in a fighting game finally.