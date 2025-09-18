2XKO Ranked Mode: Best Champs, All Ranks, How to Climb
2XKO's Closed Beta has been out for more than a week, meaning players already have double-digit play hours and a bunch of combos that zap away enemy HP. The meta is beginning to settle in as some picks stand out while others are yet to be explored because of either their undiscovered routes or some tech being far too reliable.
With ranked games and actual stakes starting on September 18, we'll finally get to see the meta in action and rapidly evolve across both low and high elo. Of course, Ranked mode's introduction also means a clean slate, so people jumping in may be hiding tons of experience under the hood.
To ensure you get a head start and understand the competitive system, here's a tier list that summarizes every Champion's viability compared to the rest of the cast, including their strengths, weaknesses, and how you should use them.
- S-Tier: Yasuo, Ekko, Jinx
- A-Tier: Vi, Blitzcrank
- B-Tier: Ahri, Darius, Illaoi
- C-Tier: Braum
The general consensus still carries over from Alpha Lab 2: everyone on the roster has the potential to shine and steal a win, but some definitely guarantee better win conditions than others.
S-Tier: Yasuo, Ekko, Jinx
Yasuo has some of the greatest zoning options in 2XKO, and it allows him to have a bunch of incredibly strong corner carry combos while simultaneously preventing the opponent from getting the drop on him and doing the same. Windwall is an extremely powerful setup move that virtually beats any exchange, with a worst-case scenario being a neutral return.
His normals have superb poke potential and surprisingly low startup frames for moves with a high range. Yasuo can chip away at health, build up pressure, perform Windwall, and repeat the process. He's rarely at a disadvantageous state, his S1S1 is an effective escape tool, and the fact that he can cancel most attacks means he has plenty of defensive options.
Moving on, Ekko still has the nastiest mix options and assists that make him an unbearable pressure character regardless of whether he's on point or not. Jinx, on the other hand, is a zoning demon, and rarely someone you can get close to without precise dash-blocks and jumps, although you can comfortably shut her down with someone like Illaoi.
Together, Ekko can run behind Jinx's projectile, and his assists facilitate Jinx's zoning. When you combine their synergy, it can often surpass Yasuo, who requires a lot more execution, in terms of neutral and pressure. The latter tech also beats Yasuo's biggest weakness, arguably — his assist.
A-Tier: Vi, Blitzcrank
Vi and Blitzcrank are similar in more ways than one — they're ridiculously easy to pilot, have the potential to be S-tier, and can outright negate projectiles with one button. Vi's Forward S1 is tied with Illaoi's 6S1 as the best zoning-disruption tool, but Vi offers much more with an impressive 2T assist and electric damage.
Unfortunately, the recent maintenance period seems to have killed off her dash bug, which drastically lowered her ranking. There's also the fact that you can never use her with the Juggernaut Fuse since she essentially has no plus frames, making every attack unsafe.
Blitzcrank continues to be every grappler main's dream. His entire kit is 50/50, he has a fullscreen command grab that eliminates neutral, and his command grab super beats other Level 3 supers. Unlike Vi, Blitz is potentially the strongest Juggernaut Champion in the game because of an looping unblockable gimmick and that there's no incoming grab protection when you snap a character in.
B-Tier: Ahri, Darius, Illaoi
Ahri's movement is unquestionably the best in 2XKO right now. Her airdash and down projectiles are fairly strong for applying pressure, and it also helps in baiting unsafe moves. Her spam S1s are still viable, transitioning into an S2 super with ease. However, she's held back by mediocre damage and high execution.
Darius and Illaoi are on completely opposite sides, although they still end alongside Ahri on the list. Darius's 50/50 mixup is used even in pro play, and his teaming up with Illaoi can skip neutral, but his lackluster mobility and ranged options are noticeable limiting factors.
Illaoi has great damage, setups, and synergy in Double Down comps, but, again, that mobility opens her up to the stronger side of the roster.
C-Tier: Braum
Despite Braum ending up at the bottom, he's still viable due to several reasons. For one, he has incredible damage output, and his shield tech is still a cheap move. Unless you're actively using a mixup-heavy character like Ekko, it's quite challenging to open him up.
Unfortunately, the man's attacks are laughably slow, and what makes it worse is that he has no mix — almost all of his attacks are mids. Thus, his pressure becomes more apparent and counterable as the match progresses, which is why he's also a subpar solo character.
What are the Ranks in 2XKO Ranked Mode?
2XKO has 10 ranks (technically 11 with Challenger) for players to progress through as of the closed beta launch. These ranks are similar to the League of Legends system, with an additional starting rank of Aspirant. They include:
- Aspirant
- Iron
- Bronze
- Silver
- Gold
- Platinum
- Emerald
- Diamond
- Master
- Grandmaster
Within each rank, players will need to progress through three tiers. A player who reaches Bronze will need to progress through Bronze I, Bronze II, and Bronze III before reaching Silver. Grandmaster has no tiers, but the top 500 ranked players in this tier will be considered Challenger
How to Play Ranked in 2XKO
Ranked mode will unlock once you reach Account Level 3. According to the official explainer, this is possibly a lower restriction to allow players to jump into ranked more quickly in Closed Beta.
You will need to complete 5 placement matches in order to get your starting rank. Leaving is considered a loss during all ranked matches, including placements.
Once in a game, players can choose to play just one match against an opponent, or run it back in a best-of-three provided both parties agree. This may seem odd to newcomers, but is very common in fighting games as best-of-three is generally considered the "proper" way to play against a competitive opponent. In a set, both players can either try different champions, or adapt to the opponent's play style. If you're jumping into ranked for the first time, try to get in the habit of running it back against the same opponent, even if you lose!
With each win, you will earn Ranked Points (RP). Gain 100 RP and you'll advance to the next Tier within a rank.
How Does 2XKO's Ranked Distribution Differ From Everyone Else?
2XKO seems to be following the typical Riot approach to ranked distribution. Including the usual metal ranks (Iron-Diamond), we have nine divisions, each of which has three subdivisions. Given the size of the current playerbase, this does seem to be the sweet spot, although memes of Riot's titles having more ranks than characters will undoubtedly continue.
As per the Riot formula, we'll have five placement matches to determine your initial rank, after which you'll need to gain 100 RP to cross every subdivision. Despite the concept of placement matches receiving high praise, we rarely see them outside Street Fighter and Tekken in the genre.
When Does the 2XKO Ranked Season End?
Riot Games does not have an official end date for the first season within the Closed Beta. The current battle pass has an end date of October 7, so some players are theorizing the Closed Beta, or at least its first season, could end on that date.
Ranks will be reset with the Closed Beta ends.
Can You Play Ranked With a Duo Partner in 2XKO?
In Closed Beta, Riot Games is not restricting ranked play for duos. You can pair a Bronze with a Grandmaster, although a bigger ranked disparity may mean you get fewer points for a win.
Esports Impact
2XKO's ranked launch marks the beginning of a wider and much more active competitive scene, crucial for keeping the game's esports aspect alive. We've already seen the emergence of several tournaments featuring pros like Leffen and Hikari, but Riot's games thrive upon ranked mode.
As mentioned earlier, almost everyone on the roster is competitively viable. Except for a few comps like Juggernaut Braum, you can make most strategies work and even spin them around to devise new tech. It's important to experiment with characters and Fuses since finding the right duo combination is just as important as their individual counterparts.
For now, though, Yasuo is universally heralded as potentially the best Champion in the game, with Ekko and Jinx claimed to be the best Double Down team in 2XKO.