Two Champions are Dominating the 2XKO Ranked Ladder So Far
With just a week to go before the Early Access launch, everyone playing 2XKO is expecting a huge influx of players on October 7, both casually and competitively, who will undoubtedly introduce undiscovered pairings and tech. Since the Closed Beta release in early September, most pro players have been able to test the roster and figure out meta comps and Champions for others to analyze.
One way to gauge the current standing, of course, is to look at the stats reflecting pro play, including regional and global breakdowns. On September 25, AlietteFaye posted graphs regarding the Top 300 Global and Top 100 Regional (Americas, EMEA, and APAC) character usage among top-ranked players for 2XKO on X, covering the most popular Champions (with separate point and assist figures as well) and fuses.
From the leaderboards, it seems the regions are in sync and have a clear pattern as to who they're running as point and assist characters. Fuses have a similar alignment, having obvious favorites while others lag out.
Ekko and Yasuo Stay as the Most Played Champions Across the Board in 2XKO, While Braum Struggles at the Bottom
As predicted by tier lists, Ekko and Yasuo are far too strong as point characters in 2XKO, and the data highlights that fact. Both of them rank among the two most-played Champions throughout all the regions, mainly because they're some of the few that are also viable as assist characters. Vi and Ahri are in a similar situation, but they don't have the same versatility as the previous two.
EMEA and Americas, specifically, are hooked onto Ekko because of his assist utility, making him an attractive pick for niche teams due to his reliability and consistent frame advantage.
Yasuo, on the other hand, is a great opener with incredible neutral and superb compatibility with popular high-end comps like Yasuo-Ekko and Yasuo-Vi in the Americas region. He's a powerhouse despite the rather minimal damage nerfs.
The same praise for Yasuo and Ekko, however, can't be said for Braum. His sluggish movement offset his high damage, making him unviable in fast-paced metas. He fails to hit double digits in any region, and the lack of tools makes him the only Champion to not crack 50, 40, or even 30 appearances globally.
Blitzcrank And Illaoi Continue To Be The Prime Assist Champions
Although Blitzcrank and Illaoi aren't as universally popular as Yasuo, Ekko, Vi, and a few others, they're the most used assist characters in regional Top 100s by a mile. Judging from the gameplay, it seems players primarily use the two because of their set play and neutral control in teams like Ekko-Blitz and Vi-Illaoi.
Blitzcrank sees almost no play as a point Champion, but he's the most popular assist in APAC and the second-most popular assist in Americas and EMEA. Illaoi has a touch more staying power as a point pick, but she's incredibly powerful as an anchor among EMEA and APAC pros if we go by the charts.
Double Down And 2X Assist Are Meta Fuses, While Sidekick And Juggernaut Need Help
It's no surprise that Double Down and 2X Assist lead the pack in Fuse usage, given how the Champions that use them, like Ekko and Vi, are currently meta. Double Down's chaining ability enables those massive bursts to finish off a character while also giving safe tags during supers in case you miss.
2X Assist, meanwhile, boosts pressure and extensions, so it's particularly strong for assist-heavy teams, allowing loops like Ekko's rewind into Blitzcrank pulls for unreactable mixups. When you give this type of control to top-ranked players, it lets them open you up far easier, even if you're solid on defense.
Unfortunately, Juggernaut and Sidekick sacrifice the tag depth that makes the other fuses so popular. The comeback and damage potential become too noticeable at high elo, which is why they see single-digit or zero play in all three regions.
Esports Impact
These graphs lay a solid foundation for the upcoming 2XKO players during Early Access, giving them a head start as to who they should learn if they want to win. The high-elo usage largely echoes what we're seeing in the mid-ranks, and the overall meta seems to hover around the "high skill ceiling = high potential" mentality.
Going forward, Riot's First Impact circuit will definitely influence these rankings. Again, these leaderboards give a general idea of what competitive players are using, but niche tactics are sure to emerge and thrive at the bigger stages. For now, though, Yasuo, Ekko, and Vi dominate the character charts, while Double Down and 2X Assist amplify the strengths of those characters.