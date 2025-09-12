2XKO Release Date May Be Sooner Than We Think
It's been a few days since 2XKO launched its Closed Beta on September 9, and more people are slowly but surely getting into the game and trying various team comps and combo routes. Despite the hype, however, there are only so many people who can join the beta, hence why players are still waiting for the full release.
Fortunately, the community found a few traces that hint at the game's launch. As pointed out by many dedicated fans, it seems that both Leaderboards, Weekly Missions, and Featured Missions will be leaving the Closed Beta on October 7. While this could signal the next batch of content for the beta, others believe that October 7 could be 2XKO's official launch date.
As of now, Riot Games has not announced an exact schedule for the test's end date. They did confirm a 2025 release window across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but specifics are still unknown. Until then, the game is limited to invite-only and is exclusively downloadable on the Riot Client.
2XKO Full Launch and Schedule Predictions
Given Riot's prior track record with their titles, the 2XKO Closed Beta's prediction to last until October 7 means it stays active for less than four weeks, which is significantly shorter than previous beta durations. For reference, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift's Closed Betas spanned anywhere between six weeks and three months.
Therefore, a potential October 7 release date would certainly not mirror the Valorant or LoL beta speeds. Alternatively, the Leaderboards and missions disappearing on the same day could mean a new stream of content, the start of an Open Beta, or just a coincidence.
We did catch a glimpse of 2XKO's upcoming Battle Pass (planned for the official launch) earlier this week, along with a promotional image that may have revealed the next Champion. If these leaks are anything to go by, the full release is definitely closer than we expected.
Esports Impact
An early official 2XKO launch would undoubtedly boost the game's already active esports scene. Even during its first week, we've had a plethora of tournaments featuring FGC pros that entered and dominated with distinct teams and tech. Some of the more popular events and highlights include SonicFox and Supernoon securing wins at Battle of the Bands and TNS, respectively.
Considering how the current competitive circuits are strictly limited to PC, bringing the game to consoles could potentially increase both the number of participants and viewers tenfold. For now, Riot has reassured us that Closed Beta codes are still being rolled out, allowing more people to enjoy the game in its preview state.
Still, being platform-exclusive with limited features hinders its true potential from both a casual and competitive standpoint.