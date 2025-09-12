Esports illustrated

2XKO Release Date May Be Sooner Than We Think

The upcoming in-game content deadlines spark discussion about the full release.

Daniyal Malik

The Complete Console-Included Launch May Be Closer Than We Thought / Riot Games via Website

It's been a few days since 2XKO launched its Closed Beta on September 9, and more people are slowly but surely getting into the game and trying various team comps and combo routes. Despite the hype, however, there are only so many people who can join the beta, hence why players are still waiting for the full release.

Fortunately, the community found a few traces that hint at the game's launch. As pointed out by many dedicated fans, it seems that both Leaderboards, Weekly Missions, and Featured Missions will be leaving the Closed Beta on October 7. While this could signal the next batch of content for the beta, others believe that October 7 could be 2XKO's official launch date.

As of now, Riot Games has not announced an exact schedule for the test's end date. They did confirm a 2025 release window across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but specifics are still unknown. Until then, the game is limited to invite-only and is exclusively downloadable on the Riot Client.

2XKO Full Launch and Schedule Predictions

Braum alongside the Daily and Weekly Missions menu in 2XKO.
Full release for 2XKO expected around the second week of October / Image via 2XKO

Given Riot's prior track record with their titles, the 2XKO Closed Beta's prediction to last until October 7 means it stays active for less than four weeks, which is significantly shorter than previous beta durations. For reference, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift's Closed Betas spanned anywhere between six weeks and three months.

Therefore, a potential October 7 release date would certainly not mirror the Valorant or LoL beta speeds. Alternatively, the Leaderboards and missions disappearing on the same day could mean a new stream of content, the start of an Open Beta, or just a coincidence.

We did catch a glimpse of 2XKO's upcoming Battle Pass (planned for the official launch) earlier this week, along with a promotional image that may have revealed the next Champion. If these leaks are anything to go by, the full release is definitely closer than we expected.

Esports Impact

An early official 2XKO launch would undoubtedly boost the game's already active esports scene. Even during its first week, we've had a plethora of tournaments featuring FGC pros that entered and dominated with distinct teams and tech. Some of the more popular events and highlights include SonicFox and Supernoon securing wins at Battle of the Bands and TNS, respectively.

Considering how the current competitive circuits are strictly limited to PC, bringing the game to consoles could potentially increase both the number of participants and viewers tenfold. For now, Riot has reassured us that Closed Beta codes are still being rolled out, allowing more people to enjoy the game in its preview state.

Still, being platform-exclusive with limited features hinders its true potential from both a casual and competitive standpoint.

Published
Daniyal Malik is currently a part of the Writer team at Esports on SI. Prior to joining us, he worked as a writer for TheGamer and as an Executive Editor at eXputer, building his portfolio around SEO knowledge and team management. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world. Daniyal's currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences. Beyond work and studies, he's a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals.

