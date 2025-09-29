Riot Shuts Down Rumors Of Deconfirmed 2XKO Champion After Teemo's Reveal
As we gear up for the 2XKO Early Access and the huge stream of players that'll join the fray alongside it, Riot decided to drop a teaser to give us a taste of the update. They recently posted a reveal trailer for one of LoL's most despised characters, Teemo, now confirmed as the tenth Champion, coming beside Early Access on October 7.
Judging from community reactions, it appears that the announcement has certainly won over the FGC. Players previously even remotely keen on Teemo now want to main and, more importantly, avoid him in matches. However, the video also showed something unnerving; if you zoom in on the few pixels above the new stage's portal, you'll see Kennen, another popular LoL hero, watching from afar.
For some players, the Yordle showing up as a background character was a potential sign that he would not make it to the playable 2XKO roster. Fortunately, Riot was quick to disprove these rumors. Lead 2XKO Champion Designer Alex "Blinkity" Jaffe went on X and stated that, at the moment, no Champion is truly deconfirmed yet.
When asked again, Blinkity doubled down on his testimony, leading other players to grasp onto the opposite floating Kennen theory — he might actually be closer to launch than we expected, since the trailer confirms we have a full-body character model for him.
Kennen May Come To 2XKO One Day, But Teemo Is The Only Yordle Representative For Now
Kennen fans can rest easy knowing their favorite Champion's debut to 2XKO aren't null, but we don't know anything about his moveset or release date as of now. Thus, everyone has locked their eyes on Early Access and Teemo, who's undoubtedly raised spirits for better or worse after his unveiling.
Many players picked up on the tiny FGC references during Teemo's reveal trailer, from the Raging Demon to the EVO 37 callback with the unforgettable Daigo parry sequence. Beyond the hints, the new Champion's gameplay was fairly intriguing as we got to look at his distinct yet befitting moveset. The setplay tools, zoning pressure, and mixups are definitely a few things to watch out for.
Esports Impact
Miniature characters typically always make an impact on a game's esports scene, and Teemo (alongside potentially Kennen in the future) may carry on that notion.
We've already seen several tournaments for 2XKO, and Teemo's inclusion as the tenth Champion with a brand new arsenal can hugely impact the meta. In fact, players already speculate about his small figure taking advantage of the game's hitboxes.
To take a step further, Teemo's character design can lay a blueprint for drafting future Yordle Champions, including Kennen, should he enter the game. Most fighting games adopt a similar approach, sticking to a somewhat relative formula for shorter characters, so it'd be interesting to see if 2XKO goes that route.