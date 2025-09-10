2XKO Servers Going Down Today to Address Multiple Bugs: How to Check Server Status
With the release of 2XKO's Closed Beta on September 9, players have been eagerly jumping into the game after redeeming and sharing their invite codes. The initial roster includes nine Champions (six unlocked by default and three unlockable for free), online multiplayer, Champion Masteries, and much more.
However, like any preview launch, this Closed Beta is riddled with tiny bugs and glitches, including server disconnects and controller malfunctions. To resolve these ongoing issues, the official 2XKO account on X announced a four-hour scheduled maintenance, scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET on September 10, 2025.
During this window, online play and connected features will be temporarily unavailable. You can visit the link here and keep tabs on the server status.
This is the first time 2XKO has gone offline since it launched on September 9 into closed beta. The developers at Riot Games have said that the game will never go offline again except in the specific instances where maintenance is required. It seems like a few critical bugs were discovered on Day 1 and Riot is taking proactive steps to fix them and ensure the game is stable for the forseeable future.
2XKO Will Be Temporarily Offline For Maintenance Starting 10 AM On September 10
The maintenance period will likely address the server-side issues some players have been facing, most notably unstable online connectivity and difficulties redeeming the Closed Beta invites. The community has been using the #2xko_bugs tag on X to point out various irregularities, and the list seems to be growing every hour.
Servers are planned to be back online at 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST according to the schedule, although slight delays may occur. Riot has usually been punctual with their patch deployments in other titles, but this could be an exception, given the sheer number of discovered glitches so far.
It's worth noting that offline features will still be available during maintenance, including Offline Mode and Practice Mode. You can continue to enjoy matches and complete challenges while waiting for the servers to return.
Esports Impact: Take This Time To Practice For Upcoming Tournaments
While the ongoing online events for 2XKO may come to a halt, the downtime is the perfect opportunity to hit the lab and keep practicing with your favorite Champions. We recently saw the conclusion of our first major 2XKO tournament, Tuco Tuesday Vol. 1, with Diaphone securing the win with Blitzcrank.
For context, Blitzcrank is one of the game's locked heroes you can obtain using Credits and Champion Tokens, which are accessible offline. If you haven't unlocked the full roster and Fuse techniques yet, you can do so during the four-hour maintenance.