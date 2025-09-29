The Most Evil Champion in LoL Has Been Confirmed for 2XKO
With just a few days to go before we enter the 2XKO Early Access phase, we just got a look at arguably one of the most anticipated content updates leading up to its launch. On September 29, the official 2XKO YouTube account posted the reveal trailer for its tenth Champion, Teemo. We got to see a bunch of his moves, specials, and an idea of how he'll play.
From the trailer, it seems as though the Yordle will be carrying over his setup-based playstyle from League of Legends. On top of that, he seems to have several zoning tools and incredible mix potential, including double overheads and side-switches.
However, the main takeaway is how Teemo and even his trailer are so charismatic and filled with personality. Not only does he do the Raging Demon, but the trailer even reenacted the parry sequence from the historic Justin vs Daigo moment from EVO 37.
The FGC Reacts to Teemo Joining 2XKO
Teemo officially drops alongside 2XKO's Early Access on October 7, but after the trailer, the FGC makes it seem that date is much farther than it seems. Besides the charming references that resonate with the community, Teemo's playstyle feels significantly distinct from the rest of the cast.
The zoning and setplay potential may certainly give him a high skill ceiling, encouraging a witty approach similar to his LoL counterpart. With all that said, Teemo looks just as evil as he's always been, and the height difference means he could take advantage of 2XKO's hitboxes, as pointed out by some players.
Going on X, Draggles confirmed that Kyohei "MarlinPie" Lehr, who contributed to the handshake tag in 2XKO, is largely behind Teemo's design. Given his history with playing UMvC3 and Guilty Gear Xrd competitively, it'd be interesting to see how his professional history translates into the Yordle's moveset.
Regarding the announcement, Riot also confirmed that more details surrounding Teemo will be going live later this week, specifically mentioning the upcoming Dev. Diary, Character Page, and more. As such, be sure to follow the team on their social media channels to stay up-to-date on the latest news.
How Teemo's Badge System Works
During the trailer, Teemo can be seen acquiring several merit badges, in keepying with his junior bandle scout theme. According to Leffen during his livestreamed reaction to the trailer, you earn badges mid-match by using a certain move over and over again. Once you have the badge, that move is empowered in some way.
Leffen points to the example in the trailer of the slingshot badge making Teemo's slingshot set things on fire. We also see Teemo earn some kind of poison dart badge during the video. According to Leffen, this adds poison damage to Teemo's dart moves like his jumping light.
Leffen also noted that all of Teemo's moves interact with each other in unique ways such as the bush lighting on fire changing the properties of his parachute. The badge system will add further complications to these interactions.
"I played Teemo a long time ago and he's a very fun character," Leffen told his chat. He said that Teemo is likely the most complicated character in the launch roster.
Esports Impact
Teemo rounds out the launch roster for 2XKO, bringing the total number of playable characters to 10. This is the roster that players will have access to going into Evo France in just a few weeks. With Teemo being so unique and so new, there is a chance the Evo organizers will choose to disable the little terror for the first major in-person tournament in the Early Access era.
Either way, Teemo is going to make an immediate impact on the pro meta for 2XKO. Players like Sonicfox are known for quickly mastering setup characters and zoners. They were one of the few to score big wins early on with Jinx while many pros ignored the ranged character in favor of Yasuo, Ekko, and the big bodies. We will almost certainly see someone like Sonic, Leffen, or Supernoon take a tournament this week with Teemo in their lineup