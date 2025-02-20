Dev Reveals Testing Changes for 2XKO, New Autocombo Setting
It has been a bit since Riot Games has provided any solid updates on 2XKO but that hasn’t stopped the community from bringing going wild with speculation since the Alpha Lab Test in August. But the team is stepping in the clear the air on a few topics now.
While there was going to be a larger February update on the development of 2XKO, game director Shaun “Unconkable” Rivera has now confirmed some changes ahead of any bigger info dumps.
The team is well aware of the “crazy memes and the hysteria” going around the community and subreddit, and have enjoyed them. However, some misinformation has also been included in those discussions and Riot wants to ensure 2XKO fans are informed on what is actually happening with the game.
When is the Next 2XKO Alpha Lab Test?
According to Rivera, the February update for 2XKO was going to include details about a larger-scale global playtest coming in March. That has since been changed as the Riot team is now shifting focus to a smaller testing group.
While many players will be disappointed, the new plan is to host a more controlled test that is even smaller than the Alpha Lab 1 from last August. This is to help the team “build out the infrastructure needed to make sure we can get the game in even more players hands later this year.”
This likely means the next Alpha Lab or a larger open beta will not be coming until at least this Summer. It also brings into question if Riot still plans to launch 2XKO in 2025.
What is Riot Changing in 2XKO in 2025?
In a previous update from November, Rivera shared a lot of insight into what the 2XKO team learned and was looking to improve on from Alpha Lab 1. That is still the plan, and now the team is sharing a bit of extra info on some changes to ensure misinformation about the features is limited.
First, Pulse Fuse is confirmed to be removed from the game entirely. This was essentially a Fuse option that players could select to easily pull of autocombos, allowing players to bypass the need to learn complex setups in exchange for a more limited pool of options overall.
Rivera notes that the Pulse Fuse was generally received positively but that the team found two points of feedback that stood out and could make 2XKO better as a result.
“First, players really wanted autocombo functionality while also using a different Fuse. Second, players duoing with a friend wanted the option to individually turn Pulse on or off, especially when an experienced player was duoing with a friend who was new to the game,” Rivera said. “As a result, Pulse is removed and replaced with an autocombo setting that each player can toggle on or off during champ select.”
This will open the door to players, especially beginners, getting to use other Fuse options without needing to lock in Pulse if they aren’t used to the game and also makes it easier for experienced players to duo with them without being limited. Overall, it brings it more in line with something like Tekken 8’s Special Style toggle rather than Street Fighter 6’s Modern Control option.
Brand New Fuse
In addition to Pulse being reworked, Rivera also confirmed a new Fuse—Sidekick.
Sidekick lets players enter more of a support role, as it makes it so your point and assist characters never switch. Instead, the assist champion will remain on the sideline and the point champion will get additional health, essentially letting you play the game one-vs-two but with some buffs.
“We received a ton of feedback from players who wanted an experience that felt like more of a support role where they could learn the game at their own pace, and we are excited to hear what you all think when you get a chance to check it out in the future,” Rivera said.
On top of being able to play the game alone or with a duo, the different Fuse options, and Pulse being toggelable on its own, all of these changes seem like Riot is making 2XKO approachable to any player, regardless of how they want to approach the game.
There will be no additional updates on 2XKO this month, though Rivera did note that the team is eager to share more soon—ideally in March.