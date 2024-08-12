Why The 2XKO Control Scheme Is Causing Controversy
Riot's newest game, 2XKO, is in the wild for the first time with it's closed Alpha Test ongoing now. While there's been a litany of discussion around all aspects of the game one common thread of conversation has been the control scheme. The new fighting game is already being scrutinized for it's difficulty, but the input methods seem to be making that learning curve even higher.
What Makes 2XKO's Controls So Different?
Most modern fighting games have a 4 or 6 button system that correspond to the attacks in the game. Many tag fighters like 2XKO generally opt for a 6-button system, where there's 4 attack buttons typically arranged in manners like Light/Heavy Punch and Kick or Light, Medium, Heavy & Special. The remaining two buttons are reserved for assists and tagging. If you're looking at a typical d-pad, this means that all of your attacks are on the face buttons, and tagging done with the shoulder triggers. However, 2XKO has put a slight spin on that.
2XKO instead opted for actually giving players five attacks instead of the usual four: Light, Medium, Heavy, Special 1 and Special 2. That final sixth button is reserved for tagging. While this may sound like a minor change, what it does is disrupts tons of muscle memory for long-time fighting game players. It hasn't been a game breaking change, but it has been something that top-level players have weighed in on.
What The Pros Say About 2XKO's Controls
Long time FGC vets like, Chris G, have called the controls "confusing" and the refrain continues sometimes with much spicier language. Many are saying that in Riot's efforts to make the game more accessible by removing motion inputs (like quarter-circle forward), they've actually made the game a bit harder to grasp right out of the gate. All special moves are done with a single directional input and one of the special buttons. This, however, makes those moves feel more like command normals than specials.
On top of that, some players are reporting that they've been having issues with controllers having the correct inputs when you start the game. Particularly leverless sticks like the Razer Kitsune are having issues. This seems to be a problem with with Steam and 2XKO not communicating with each other properly. So far we here at ESI have not seen any issues with leverless controllers on consoles.
With all this said, folks are still putting out content and playing the game. And while the full release isn't slated until 2025 there's still time for Riot to take some of this feed back and make some key changes to the game. The Closed Alpha will continue through August 19th.