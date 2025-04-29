The ALGS Open is Almost Here - Dates, How to Watch, & More
The ALGS Open is rapidly approaching, so May is going to be a good time for fans of competitive Apex Legends. One of the biggest esports tournaments in history is brewing, and you can catch the whole competition on Twitch or YouTube.
We've put together this guide to help Apex fans navigate the upcoming tournament. There are multiple ways to watch and a few updates to the format for the Apex Legends Global Series in 2025, so here's everything you need to know about the competition.
When Can You Watch the ALGS Open?
The 2025 iteration of the Apex Legends Global Series is about to heat up on May 1st, and the fierce matches will run every day until May 4th. The schedule varies each day, so you'll find a list below detailing the exact time slots for the upcoming ALGS.
Date
Time
May 1st
10:00 AM - Winners Round 1A (4x series)
May 2nd
10:00 AM - Winners Round 2 (2x series) / Elimination Round 1 (2x series)
May 3rd
10:00 AM - Elimination Round 4 (2x series)
May 4th
4:00 PM - Match Point Finals
How to Watch the ALGS Open in 2025
There are many ways to watch the ALGS Open in 2025 from the comfort of your living room. Most prominently, you can catch the entire tournament on the official PlayApex Twitch channel, which also holds clips of previous esports competitions. If you'd like to attend the New Orleans event in-person, visit EventBrite to buy tickets.
Which Esports Teams are Competing in the ALGS Open?
There are many famous teams competing for the $1 million prize pool in 2025, as Respawn hasn't held anything back this year. GoNext Esports won the ALGS Championship in 2024, solidifying their spot as a top team in the Apex esports scene.
In 2025, there's an impressive lineup of well-known teams facing off to create the ultimate tournament. Cloud9, 100 Thieves, and even Team Falcons are set to compete for a chunk of the prize money.
With so much tough competition, it's difficult to predict who'll take home the gold, but there'll certainly be a variety of impactful matches to interest Apex fans new and old.
Format for the ALGS Open in 2025
A press release was recently sent to Esports Illustrated detailing the updated format for 2025's ALGS Open. This year's competition will rest on a double-elimination format, which creates an equal playing field for all 160 competing teams.
"To accommodate 160 teams, the ALGS Open will feature a revamped double-elimination format. This structure rewards consistent top performers while still giving underdogs a path to victory. It all culminates with Sunday’s high-stakes Match Point Finals," the press release sent to Esports Illustrated wrote.
Set in New Orleans this May, the ALGS is one of the most notable Apex tournaments in the history of esports. Including a large line up of talented and fierce competitors from 42 countries, the latest Apex Legends face-off will prove who's the best team in 2025.