Ash Pick Rate Skyrockets with Season 24 Rework - Why?
A shift in the Apex Legends meta is finally upon us. Though Lifeline was the legend of interest last season, Season 24 is changing the landscape significantly for pro and casual players alike throughout the action-packed battle royale. Not only did multiple legends receive reworks, but most guns have seen an upgrade, too.
Though it is only day two of Season 24, we already have info about which legends are seeing the most use. We're going to break down who you should expect to encounter in ranked matches, plus how the meta has been altered like never before in Season 24: Takeover.
Ash & Ballistic are Back on Top!
The Apex Legends Status account on X has revealed some less-than-surprising stats about the surge in popularity of assault characters in Apex. Fans tend to be choosing Ash more than anyone else according to ALS, with a 25.6% pick rate as of February 12th.
Ballistic received a sizeable update to his skill-set, too, so it's not too shocking that his pick rate is currently higher than most at 9.9%. To put these numbers in perspective, Lifeline's pick rate reached its highest point at 20.9% following her rework in Season 23. Ash's popularity will likely continue to grow in the weeks to come, so she may top her record soon.
As Respawn continues to rework some of Apex's most popular legends, we'll likely continue to see an increase in their use. Newer legends often come equipped with incredibly strong abilities, so it's important that older characters receive some love on occasion to keep their play-styles relevant in Apex's eSports community.
How is the Assault Legend Buff Altering the Meta in the Takeover?
Professional players tend to pick a specific group of legends, each offering power-packed abilities that allow you to gain an edge over weaker characters. Ash and Ballistic received the most notable upgrades in Season 24, so assault characters are already becoming more popular in the competitive community.
We're expecting to see a rise in aggressive play-styles this season, with Ash leading the effort. You'll need to switch up your approach to be successful now, so always make sure to prepare for a fight the moment you see an enemy trio. Close-combat weapons will also be essential, like shotguns and SMGs.
How to Watch Apex Legends Esports
Season 24 of Apex Legends is looking bright, so many fans want to stay up-to-date on the latest eSports events. You can watch competitive matches of Respawn's battle royale by visiting the PlayApex Twitch account. This channel offers access to live events, along with recordings of previous matches from tournaments like the ALGS Year 4 Championship.