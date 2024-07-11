Apex Legends Review Bombed After Battle Pass Backlash
Apex Legends players have taken to Steam to express their frustration over recent changes Respawn Entertainment made to the battle royale shooter's battle pass system this week. As has become the standard practice for angry gamers, fans flooded Apex Legends with negative reviews, moving the overall recent score to Mostly Negative. The all-time score remains Mostly Positive.
The outrage follows a recent change to the system which removes the ability to spend in-game currency on the battle pass. The frequency of new battle passes was also doubled. While the cost was reduced, players have determined that the change is an overall downgrade in user experience and looks like a cash grab from the studio.
Related Article: Who Is Artemis in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends has been under some scrutiny for several months now. According to Steam Charts, the game has been losing players since April, dropping to 129K average players over the last 30 days, the lowest since December of 2021.
At time of writing, Respawn Entertainment has not yet publicly responded to the controversial change, which will go into effect with the launch of Season 22.