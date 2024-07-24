Apex Legends Makes Battle Pass Changes After Major Backlash
After weeks of extreme backlash and negative Steam reviews, Apex Legends has made some crucial changes to its battle pass updates.
Apex Legends players reacted with anger when Respawn Entertainment initially shared battle pass changes for Season 22. Not only would there be two battle passes per season, but players would have to purchase them with cold hard cash. Gamers accused Respawn of being money-hungry and greedy, causing severe backlash — including over 30,000 negative reviews on Steam within two weeks.
Now, Respawn has responded with some promising changes.
Apex Legends Battle Pass Changes
Respawn Entertainment tweeted that some of the Season 22 battle pass changes were getting switched up after hearing fan frustration.
"You've spoken, and we've listened. With the release of Season 22, we will restore the ability to get the Premium Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins," developers wrote. "We recognize that we could have handled the battle pass changes better — that's on us."
In Split 1 of Season 22, which starts August 6th, you can unlock the Premium Battle Pass by completing in-game challenges. Then in Split 2 on September 17th, you can get the second Premium Battle Pass by using 950 Apex Coins, which are earned through playing the game and grinding battle passes.
Respawn added that both battle passes will also have "better rewards" and only 60 levels.
"Moving forward, we recognize that we need to be more timely, transparent, and consistent in our communication with you," Respawn wrote. "Your priorities are our priorities: cheaters, game stability, and quality of life updates are top of mind. We need to get better and it's why we're acknowledging them here."
The next step are some game stability bug fixes that will be shared in the patch notes on August 5th when Season 22 drops.
Gamers have reacted positively to Respawn Entertainment's changes. Many applauded them for listening and others felt it was a good start that has addressed the largest concerns.