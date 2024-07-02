The Best Team Comps For Apex Legends Quads
Apex Legends recently introduced Quads, bringing one extra legend with you as you drop into World's Edge. Developers previously expressed concern that having a four-person team wouldn't work well with the legends' abilities. Now, players have their own ideas on best legends to bring along with them for a Quads match.
1. Bangalore, Bloodhound, Fuse, Conduit
This well-balanced team is all about dealing massive amounts of energy while keeping your team safe and protected from incoming damage. Bloodhound can find nearby enemies so you can set up your strategy nearby. Bangalore and Fuse are very aggressive legends that are focused on launching powerful projectiles so you can attack from a safe distance, using Conduit to protect your quad from incoming damage.
2. Octane, Revenant, Lifeline, Conduit
This spicy quad is focused on overpowering enemies with massive amounts of aggression that may catch them off guard and overwhelm surprised teams. Octane and Revenant have great mobility options, allowing you to attack at top speed and from unpredictable angles. With Lifeline and Conduit in toe, you can heal and protect teammates as you dive into team fights with tremendous confidence.
3. Wattson, Catalyst, Caustic, Rampart
Yes, this is just all four of the Controller legends. If you are in a Quad that wants to hunker down in a viable spot, why not take all Controllers with you to ensure that you won't ever be giving up this location. From here, you can camp safely, gunning down teams that dare cross your path. You'll have poison, shields, and electrical barriers galore. Have someone keep a lookout and snipe anyone who seems to be making their way over.
Yes, this orignated as a joke from a Redditor but there's sadly some merit here if done correctly. Everyone else will hate you though so be warned.
4. Bangalore, Bloodhound, Horizon, Lifeline
This is a well-balanced team that has a little bit of everything: Attack power, intel, mobility, healing. You can't go wrong but you also may not be the most viable team in every instance since you have every answer but don't excel in any particular direction. Bloodhound can spot enemies, allowing Bangalore to drop some unexpected damage on them before you head to a safe spot with Horizon.
5. Catalyst, Bloodhound, Fuse, Wraith
This team composition is all about controlling the area around you. First use Bloodhound to scope out the area. Then use Fuse to get the drop on them while they're still surprised, pushing them out of advageous spots. Then use Catalyst to secure that area and protect it. Wraith is able to keep your team mobile, leaving other players uneasy at where you'll end up next.
6. Conduit, Newcastle, Horizon, Mad Maggie
Get ready to charge into action with a powerful and protected team by your side. Mad Maggie can target damaged enemies, Horizon can bring you to them or get you an unexpected angle nearby, and Newcastle and Conduit can provide you with shields and protection as you aggressively fight.