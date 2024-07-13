Apex Legends Player Goes Into Apex Coin Debt And Others Want to Join Him
As if the new battle pass program wasn't upsetting enough, one Apex Legends player discovered you can also go into debt in-game.
Apex Legends has been in a rough spot the last few months due to a lower player count and a possible boycott over battle pass changes in Season 22. It's left the "CEO of Apex Legends" ImperialHal even feeling as though the game could be dying. Now, an Apex Legends player has discovered something not even ImperialHal could predict.
Apex Legends Players Goes Into Debit In-Game
On Reddit, an Apex player shared a peculiar occurrence. Basically their cousin used their account to purchase a skin and the player tried to get a refund. Strangely, he was given a refund but the skin was not removed. This put him into debt. Now, his Apex Legends Coin balance is at -6,650 and is in red for further insult to injury.
One player explained what happened:
- Someone spent money and bought coins
- Someone used the coins and bought stuff in the game
- Someone requested a refund for the charge on the card
- Apex says you already bought stuff, give us the money back
At this point, players were baffled at how the gamer could fix his account and were frustrated with Respawn's stinginess. They wondered why the skin couldn't just be removed. Others warned that you have to request the refund within Apex Legends itself, not with your credit card company.
No matter the reason, gamers are clearly salty with Apex Legends right now and took it as yet another sign that Respawn Entertainment is after their money. They all applauded another Reddit user who admitted he purchased a ton of Packs to get an Heirloom and then requesting a refund on his credit card, putting him nearly 10,000 in debt in-game.
"I wish everyone would do this in response to the new BP changes," replied one player.
Another added: "Yep, buy it and then refund the money, as a last 'f— you' before moving on to another game."
The Reddit thread, with over 1,000 upvotes, reminds users to seek refunds through Apex Legends rather than their card companies. Apex Legends allows refunds for unused coins, providing a safer option for accidental refunds.
The Apex Legends community is hyper-focused on monetization right now, due to controversial battle pass changes introduced for the upcoming season.