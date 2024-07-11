Apex Legends Leaker Shares District Map POIs
A more detailed look at the new Apex Legends map reportedly coming in Season 22 has been revealed.
Trusted leakers announced a while back that Season 22 was getting a new map called District. The limited images of the map had fans excited since it looked to be a vibrant and busy city. It looked different than what has been in Apex Legends before. Now, we have been given a closer look at all of the major POIs.
Interesting POIs in District Map
Leakers shared a large amount of images featuring different POIs of District, ranging from manmade dams to neon cityscapes. Here are some of the most visually interesting POIs from the leak.
1. Arcade
One of the most eye-catching POIs is the Dry Dock Arcade, which appears to be a retired ship that now lives on the dock as a transformed arcade. You can see familiar shapes inside that can be found on other maps but with more colorful features. There's also plenty of spots to hide and peak as well as a building right in the center.
2. City Hall
The Suotamo City Hall is a landmark that tourists and Apex legends will both find enticing. The holograms and high end detailing make this building quite the glorious government building. Players should enjoy taking cover inside the building as well as having fun fights around the fountain in front.
3. District 2B
This appears to be the bustling downtown area of Suotamo. It's full of massive wrap-around billboards, Apex-themed holograms, and other city-inspired signs, structures, and streets. This will most definitely be where players hunker down to take over buildings or find a great sniping position, ready to take down whoever dares run down the street.
4. Residence
This darker and more quiet area of District appears to be a residential area with taller buildings, including a garage, and elevated residence on top of manmade waterfalls. There are also planted trees and other serene elements. We expect high tier loot to be here since it appears to be an affluent and once quiet area.
5. Street Market
This now abandoned Street Market features a massive neon sign and welcoming entry pillars. There are ads for all types of food stalls, a big lit-up globe structure, dead vehicles, food carts, and a mysterious fog. It's a very cool vibe but also a great place to outmaneuver enemies or defend against incoming teams with the right strategies.