Apex Legends Duos Is Back, Baby (Finally)
After a rough couple of months, Apex Legends is getting Duos back.
Apex Legends Season 21 did not have Duos, instead offering players Solos. This left a lot of players distressed and frustrated since Duos is one of the most popular ways to play the battle royale. Then in Season 22, Solos turned into Quads, skipping over Duos completely.
As players grew more upset with the missing game mode, Designer John Larson said to Game Rant: "For those that maybe worried about Duos, I would say don't fret. We have the game's best interests in mind too, so while these longer takeovers have been at the expense of Duos, we are learning a bunch."
Now, it's coming back.
When Is Apex Legends Duos Returning?
Apex Legends recently shared a short video that announced the return of Duos. In it, Wattson and Crypto, dubbed LoyalDu01 and LoyalDu02, said they wished Duos would come back.
Nessie responds: "Your wish is granted. Duos returns September 17."
Fans have applauded the return of Duos, which has been long-awaited. Many have thanked Respawn Entertainment, but also joked that the devs are purposefully torturing them in a "BDSM relationship." Others have requested that Solos, Duos, and Quads all be in-game at the same time since they started playing with four friends during Season 22 and now some of their squad will be left out.
Apex Legends players are wondering if Duos will be permanent. This hasn't been confirmed but it most likely won't be if we go by Respawn's usual pattern.