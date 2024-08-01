Apex Legends Shockwave Introduces New Map: E-District
Apex Legends Season 22, called Shockwave, is going to introduce players to the biggest and most colorful map yet. Here's what we know about E-District ahead of the season's arrival in five days.
Recent leaks showed a vibrant city-based map unlike anything Apex Legends players have experienced before. Previously known as District, dataminers showed off vibrant and dynamic POIs that seemed to tell the story of an abandoned sci-fi-inspired city. Now, developers have confirmed some details about the new map.
E-District Map Details Revealed
During a media presentation, Apex Legends developers showed off the new map that is the highlight of Shockwave. E-District is the sixth Apex Legends map, an urban playground that features exciting locations and even more exciting gameplay opportunities.
According to World Director Ed Agostini, E-District is focused on verticality. There are a huge variety of buildings that Apex Legends hasn't had before, including densely packed areas for close-quarter combat and towers with expansive views for rooftop to rooftop combat. He highlighted Neon Square, a vibrant city space inspired by Shibuya Center and Neon Oval Raceway, an abandoned stadium turned into a makeshift residential community perfect for "cat and mouse gameplay."
E-District Map Feature: Gravity Launchers
The new gimmick in E-District is gravity launchers. They are inspired by gravity cannon tech and can send your team very far distances both vertically and horizontally. This will allow players even more opportunities to strategize how they'll travel and make it easier to reach far off rooftops.
E-District Map Lore
E-District is jam-packed with lore. If you're not too busy getting shot, Agostini joked, you can take in a lot of easter eggs. There are posters, billboards, signs, and murals everywhere. There are also a lot of interesting locations full of even more hints at the city's history.
E-District used to be a thriving city full of busy streets, beautiful government buildings, exciting arcades and shopping options, and packed communities. But an epic storm on Stormpoint shut off the power to E-District, a main energy supplier. The city's center became chaos when riots formed, with residents struggling for their fair share of energy during the blackout. Alter appeared and created a chemical incident, which forced a district-wide evacuation. The abandoned city was declared as the next site for the Apex Games.