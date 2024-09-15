Did They Fix the Loot Issue on E-District?
Apex Legends Season 22 Split 2 has significantly changed the E-District loot issue.
E-District was the highly anticipated map that brought an abandoned neon city inspired by New York City and Tokyo to the usually dark and sparce map pool. While players were initially excited by the vertical gameplay and variety of buildings, they soon realized that the map was lacking in loot.
Players noted on Reddit that they couldn't find a gun to save their life. Many buildings felt empty and the spawn locations had nothing impactful. Players complained that they were unable to find a good loadout no matter where they landed.
Now, Apex Legends devs have answered.
E-District Loot Updates
Apex Legends has done a new thing where seasons are split into two halves. During Season 22 Split 2, developers brought a new battle pass, cosmetics, and legend updates. It also finally addressed the issue with E-District's lack of loot.
E-District will now have increased ground loot and loot bins. This includes the addition of 100 loot bins. The locations of the ground loot have also increased, including adding ground loot to buses and increasing the ground loot in various buildings.
Hopefully players have noticed the changes over the past few days. Only time will tell if devs did enough to make players feel like E-District is worth visiting once again.