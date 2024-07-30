Esports World Cup Apex Legends Tournament Guide — Teams, Schedule, Where to Watch
The Apex Legends tournament at the Esports World Cup is going to be massive, with 40 teams dropping in for a shot at a chunk of the $2 million prize pool. The battle royale action is looking to be quite intense and fans of the game are already getting hype and making rankings and tier lists. Follow along here!
Esports World Cup Apex Legends Teams
The Apex Legends qualifiers have wrapped up for five major regions (LATAM, APAC South, North America, APAC North, EMEA). Here are the top teams that fought their way to the international stage:
Group A
- Team Falcons
- Aurora Gaming
- Crazy Racoon
- Twisted Minds
- GHS Professional
- Mkers
- Team Liquid
- FaZe Clan
- Disguised
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- REJECT
- Guild Esports
- RED Rams
- Geekay Esports
- Luminosity
- Gaimin Gladiators
- FENNEL
- EVOS PREDATOR
- E-Xolos LAZER
- Pinoeers
Group B
- Fnatic
- Weibo Gaming
- Mizuchi
- Natus Vincere
- TSM
- Alliance
- RIDDLE
- LGD Gaming
- HAO
- Virtus.Pro
- Elev8 Gaming
- EXO Clan
- Spacestation
- Blacklist Int.
- NORTHEPTION
- Heroez
- NRG
- DMS
- TIE
- Dragons Esports
Esports World Cup Apex Legends Format
As you can see, the 40 teams in the EWC will be split into two groups during the Group Stage, each with 20 teams. Each group will compete in a series of 10 games. The top nine teams from each group will advance to the Finals and then the 10th-19th place teams in each group will go to the Last Chance stage.
The Last Chance stage has 20 teams competing in 10 games. The top two teams will advance to the Finals.
There are now 20 teams total remaining in the Finals. This stage will be in Match Point Format. In this unique format, the first teams to hit 60 points and secure a first place finish in upcoming matches will be crowned the winner. The teams must reach both goals to win.
Apex Legends EWC Schedule
Ready to tune in? Here is the schedule for Week 5 in Saudi Arabia's time zone:
Thursday 8/1 - 18:15 pm GMT +3
Friday 8/2 - 18:15 pm GMT +3
Saturday 8/3 - 18:15 pm GMT +3
Sunday 8/4 - 18:15 pm GMT +3
How to Watch the Apex Legends EWC Tournament
Watch Apex Legends matches live on the EWC Twitch channel and YouTube channel. Other language channels as well as other channels for the other games taking place in Week 5 can be found here.