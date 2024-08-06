Here's How to Get the Apex Legends Season 22 Battle Pass For Free

Claim Season 22 Battle Pass for Free, by completing the following challenges before Sept 17 🔥



▫ Play 2 matches in Trios

▫ Deal 1000 damage as a Recon or Controller Legend in BR

▫ Open 15 Supply Bins

▫ Deal 500 damage in BR w/ specific weapon

▫ Complete 10 levels of the BP pic.twitter.com/KdOVPGKB6O