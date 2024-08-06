Here's How to Get the Apex Legends Season 22 Battle Pass For Free
It seems like just a month ago that the Apex Legends community was enraged by the cost of the two battle pass system in Season 22. Now you can get the first battle pass of Season 22 for free. Here's how to get the Season 22 Battle Pass for free!
How to Unlock Free Battle Pass in Apex Legends Season 22
Apex Legends players can unlock the battle pass for the first split of the Season 22 by completing the following challenges:
- Play two matches in Trios
- Deal 1,000 damage as a Recon or Controller legend in the regular battle royale mode
- Open 15 Supply Bins
- Deal 500 damage in battle royale with a specific weapon
- Complete 10 levels of the battle pass
All of these challenges have to be completed by September 17, 2024.
The Apex Legends community was shocked by the simplicity of the challenges, commenting that it basically felt like the battle pass was being given away for free. One player even asked what the catch was.
"Wait that’s it? God damn, they must’ve been hit hard from the backlash of that battle pass stunt they pulled,' one fan tweeted.
The challenges will go live tomorrow, August 6th. That gives players over a month to complete the challenges, although many are claiming they can do it within one hour. Will it really be light work to unlock the 950 battle pass? The race will begin soon.