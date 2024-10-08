Apex Packs Exact Heirloom Chances Revealed
Apex Legends fans have long questioned the true probability of obtaining Heirloom items in Apex Packs. Now, Respawn has finally provided answers. Thanks to new regulations on transparency, players now have an exact figure for the baseline drop rate of the most valuable items in the game.
What is an Heirloom in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends's Heirloom items are rare Mythic-tier in-game cosmetics. They specifically apply to Melee weapons, and each Legend has their own personal Heirloom item. Some Universal Heirlooms are also available for any Legend to use. Other cosmetics, including Quips, Emotes and Banner Frames often accompany these Heirlooms in sets.
Players can obtain some Heirlooms in Collection events once per Apex Legends season. They can also obtain Heirloom Shards from Apex Packs. Once a player has 150 Heirloom Shards, they can trade them for an Heirloom Item in the Mythic Store.
Apex Legends Heirloom Probability
The exact odds of scoring an Heirloom item in Apex Packs have long been a mystery. While players quickly calculated chances to be under 1% in non-event Packs, specific numbers remained unknown.
The announcement results from regulations in South Korea designed to promote transparency in video game loot box drop rates. The Game Industry Promotion Act was passed by South Korea's National Assembly in March of 2023 and went into effect one year later. To comply with these regulations, Apex Legends has released a full detailed breakdown of its loot box system including precise drop rate statistics.
According to a translation of the law by Chambers and Partners, it defines loot boxes and "obligates the game developers, distributors, and service providers to indicate the type of loot boxes and information on the odds/probability of obtaining items on their internet homepages or other places."
The Apex Legends team confirmed that the Heirloom Shards' drop rate in a typical Apex Pack is 0.045%. Check the official update post here for more details on Apex Pack systems.
Are Apex Legends Players Guaranteed to Receive Heirloom Shards After 500 Packs?
Respawn has confirmed that Apex Legends players will receive at least one Heirloom item if they have not scored one within 500 Apex Packs. The guaranteed Heirloom item will be a set of 150 Heirloom Shards. This is the number necessary to purchase one Heirloom item from the Mythic shop.
Related Article: Apex Legends Duos Is Back, Baby (Finally)
Players can track their Apex Pack progress through third-party counters and check how close they are to 500 packs. It's important to note that every time a player opens a Heirloom item, their progress to guaranteed Heirloom Shards resets to zero.