How to Watch the ALGS Year 5 Midseason Playoffs & Top Team Predictions
The ALGS Open wrapped up in May, and now competitive Apex Legends fans are looking towards the next major tournament to see their favorite teams in action once again. New details about the Year 5 Midseason Playoffs were just revealed, and it looks like the lineup of teams is stronger than ever.
There are a variety of well-known teams competing in the upcoming tournament, and each has its own strategies for success. We're going to walk ALGS fans through how to watch the Midseason Playoffs, as well as which athletes might emerge as the top contenders in the heated competition.
How to Watch the ALGS 2025 Midseason Playoffs
The Midseason Playoffs for the Apex Legends Global Series are set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between July 10th and July 13th. Forty of the most talented Apex Legends teams from around the globe will make an appearance to compete for a piece of the Playoff's whopping $2 million prize pool.
Like recent tournaments, you'll be able to tune in to the FPS action via the ALGS YouTube channel or PlayApex Twitch page. FACEIT Watch can also be used during the Midseason Playoffs to watch each match alongside your friends.
Format for the ALGS Midseason Playoffs
The ALGS Midseason Playoffs will kick off with Pool Play, which splits the competing teams into two groups of 20 and allows the top 7 teams from each group to advance to the Match Point Finals. The remaining athletes, who placed 8th to 17th, will advance to the Last Chance Semifinals. Pool Play will feature 10 matches in total.
Following Pool Play is the Last Chance Semifinals. Here, the remaining teams will fight to stay in the tournament, but only 6 more can advance to the Match Point Finals. This section consists of 10 matches as well.
Finally, the Match Point Finals will host the top 20 qualifying teams. Athletes will compete to take home a chunk of the giant $2 million prize pool at the ALGS Midseason Playoffs.
Five Teams to Pay Attention to During the ALGS Midseason Playoffs
With forty teams in the lineup for the Year 5 Midseason Playoffs, it may be difficult for new fans to navigate the best teams to follow. We've compiled a few of the strongest competitors in the upcoming ALGS tournament, along with why they're top contenders.
Team Falcons
Not only have Team Falcons proven themselves in previous years, but they also placed first in the ALGS Open last May. Team Falcons consists of some of the most talented Apex players in the title's history, including ImperialHal, Zer0, and Wxltzy.
ImperialHal won the title of MVP in the ALGS Open, so we recommend paying extra close attention to the star athlete. Whether ImperialHal picks Octane or Ash, he'll likely be a major force in the Midseason Playoffs.
Alliance
Alliance placed second during the ALGS Open, so it makes sense to follow their progress during the Midseason Playoffs. Athletes Unlucky, Hakis, and Effect are each talented in their own right, and their team even placed first at the Esports World Cup in 2024.
Like Team Falcons, Alliance is made up of experienced players who can work well with a variety of characters, so they won't face much difficulty adapting to the Legend ban system in the Midseason Playoffs.
100 Thieves
100 Thieves has Apex Legends powerhouse Verhulst on their team, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the former champ make a comeback at the ALGS Midseason Playoffs. Team 100 Thieves came in 4th place in May's ALGS Open, proving their competitiveness in Year 5.
Phony and Genburten are also impressive Apex athletes, just like Verhulst, so anything could happen this July.
Furia
Furia will present a particularly unique roster at the Midseason Playoffs because Knoqd recently joined the team in May, alongside existing teammates Keon and ImMadness. This will create an interesting dynamic, because while the athletes are all impressive in their rights, they haven't had much time to build team synergy compared to their opponents.
Crazy Raccoon
Crazy Raccoon was widely considered an underdog during the ALGS Open, but their talent was proven when they placed first in the BLGS: 2024 Regional Finals APAC North.
Though Crazy Raccoon didn't pull off a win in the ALGS Open, the Midseason Playoffs offer a new chance for their team to shine. Obly, KaronPe, and SangJoon are in the lineup to compete as part of Crazy Raccoon, and their experience at the Open will surely help them prepare to face other top teams in the Playoffs.
The Best Teams in Competitive Apex Esports - Every Team in the ALGS Year 5 Global Playoffs
There will be 40 teams present in the ALGS Midseason Playoffs in 2025. The following list represents the teams you should pay attention to going forward, as they've all proven themselves as the most talented Apex competitors.
As we get further into Year 5, teams like Alliance, Falcons, and 100 Thieves are worth following. Keep an eye out for the teams below if you aim to predict a winner at the Midseason Playoffs.
• Exo Clan
• SpaceStation Gaming
• Bleed Esports
• Alliance
• Natus Vincere
• Oblivion
• Not Moist
• Havoc
• Virtus.Pro
• Luminosity Gaming
• E-Xolos Lazer
• Team Falcons
• Dreamfire
• Enter Force.36
• XNY
• Meteor
• TSM
• Guild
• Stallions
• Complexity
• 2R1C
• Furia
• Ninjas In Pyjamas
• Reignite
• Liquid Alienware
• Ethernal
• Legends Gaming
• Elev8 Gaming
• Fnatic
• Shadow3690
• Noctem Scan
• Crazy Raccoon
• Mkers
• FaZe Clan
• Cloud9
• Gaimin Gladiator
• NRG
• Aurora
• Disguised
• VK Gaming