How to Watch the Year 5 ALGS Open - Tickets, Teams, & More
Apex Legends remains one of the most popular first-person shooters year after year, and its esports scene continues to grow as well. The Year 5 ALGS Open is set for May, with a variety of talented teams in the lineup.
The biggest tournament in the history of Apex Legends is coming soon, so we created this guide to make navigating the competition a bit easier.
What is the ALGS Open?
The Year 5 ALGS Open is a giant LAN event being held in New Orleans. This tournament is bringing 160 teams together to compete for a giant pot of gold. With a reward pool of $1,000,000, competitors will participate in a double-elimination bracket with an exciting Match-Point Finals to prove their prowess.
In total, 120 Pro League teams were invited, along with 40 extra teams that proved their talent by competing in the Preseason Qualifiers. Many big names are in the lineup, like FaZe Clan and Liquid Alienware, though a few underdogs will be present too. Five competing teams will even make it to the Midseason Playoffs.
The competition is fiercer than ever in 2025 because new Legend bans are being implemented to push players to use less popular characters. GoNext Esports emerged victorious in the Year 4 ALGS Championship, so fans can't wait to see who comes out on top at this year's event.
How to Watch the Year 5 ALGS Open
The ALGS Open will likely be streamed on the PlayApex Twitch Account. Content creators may also stream their live reactions to the action-packed event. We've listed the official schedule for the Year 5 ALGS Open below so that you don't miss out on a single second.
ALGS Open Day #1: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- 10:00 AM - Winners Round 1A (4x series)
- 2:30 PM - Winners Round 1B (4x series)
- 7:00 PM - Winners Round 2 (2x series) / Elimination Round 1 (2x series)
ALGS Open Day #2: Friday, May 2, 2025
- 10:00 AM - Winners Round 2 (2x series) / Elimination Round 1 (2x series)
- 2:30 PM - Elimination Round 2 (4x series)
- 7:00 PM - Winners Round 3 (2x series) / Elimination Round 3 (2x series)
ALGS Open Day #3: Saturday, May 3, 2025
- 10:00 AM - Elimination Round 4 (2x series)
- 2:30 PM - Winners Finals / Elimination Round 5
- 7:00 PM - Elimination Finals
ALGS Open Match Point Finals - Day #4: Sunday, May 4, 2025
- 4:00 PM - Match Point Finals
How to Attend the Year 5 ALGS Open in 2025
The excitement-packed Year 5 ALGS Open will take place on May 1st through the 4th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets will be sold on EventBrite.com, but they aren't available for purchase until 11 AM EDT on March 18th.
With teams like VK Gaming, Purple Slushee, and even FaZe Clan, the Year 5 ALGS Open is slated to be one of the most notable competitions in esports history. We'll have to wait until May to see exactly how the action plays out.
How to Watch Competitive Apex Legends
Season 24 of Apex Legends is looking bright, so many fans want to stay up-to-date on the latest eSports events. You can watch competitive matches of Respawn's battle royale by visiting the PlayApex Twitch account. This channel offers access to live events, along with recordings of previous matches from tournaments like the ALGS Year 4 Championship.