Apex Legends: How to Play NEW Lifeline
Apex Legends has over a dozen explosive characters to try, which allow for different play-styles and strategies. In Season 23, Respawn has revamped Lifeline's abilities to keep her in balance with the newest legends, and fans should be excited about all the goodies packed into her new skill-kit.
RELATED: Apex Legends Season 23 Battle Pass Guide — Items, Changes, XP
By taking advantage of Lifeline's impressive medical skills, players can protect their fellow teammates and heal them to full health in a jiffy. In this guide, you'll find a comprehensive look at Lifeline's new powers, along with how to get a Victory Royale with ease.
Lifeline's New Abilities
Lifeline's abilities have been completely reworked in some instances, while many aspects received small changes overall. Here are Lifeline's new abilities explained in-depth. We've also listed a few tips for playing as Lifeline below to become an Apex pro with your favorite medic.
Lifeline's Upgrades
In addition to powerful abilities, Lifeline also has upgrades available upon reaching Level 2 and Level 3. Here's every Lifeline upgrade that you can unlock to become the strongest combat medic that Apex Legends has ever known.
Season 23
Level 2
Battpack
Battery count is displayed in death boxes and one extra battery offered in each stack.
Extended Flight
Grants 1.5 extra seconds before the D.O.C. reaches empty on fuel.
Season 23
Level 3
Tactical Cooldown Plus
Tactical cooldown is lower by 10 seconds.
Enhanced Radio
Maximum D.O.C. assignment range is 50% higher.
Tactical Ability
Deploy the D.O.C. Heal Drone to send a device to rejuvenate teammates within a small 6-meter radius, restoring 8 HP every second. You can command the drone to follow a specific player, healing them until they reach maximum health. By providing a device that heals teammates while following them, you can save your team from certain defeat in a pinch.
To properly use the Heal Drone ability, you should send it to heal the teammate with the lowest health. If you notice a friend unable to defend themselves, then send your tactical ability to help get the teammate back on track to victory. The cooldown period for Lifeline's tactical is only 45 seconds, so there won't be much time for you to rest in between your shifts as a virtual combat medic.
Passive Ability
Apex Legends is a fast-paced game and every character needs an efficient way to traverse each giant map. Lifeline offers a short glide as her passive ability, so you can jump from a high place to zip around any location.
In addition to the stylish glide, the medical legend can also send the D.O.C. to automatically revive your allies. As such, you can bring your teammates back to life automatically while also combatting enemy attacks.
Ultimate Ability
Lifeline's ultimate ability grants her the D.O.C. Halo, which you can throw on the ground to create an area where you and your dedicated allies can use HP and shield items much faster than usual.
If used correctly, Lifeline's Halo Shield System can be a lifesaver, allowing your entire team to recover from their battle wounds in only a few seconds. However, ensure that your teammates carry enough healing items to get back into tip-top shape.
Tips for Playing as Lifeline
We've found a few tips and tricks that will help kickstart your journey with the Lifeline legend. Using these pro-strategies, you'll never lose a match while playing as this combat character.
Follow Closely Behind the Weakest Teammate
Whether your ally is playing a less-than-impressive legend or they're simply inexperienced in Apex, you should always focus your healing on the weakest link in your group to ensure that they have the highest chance of survival. As a medic, Lifeline should heal any teammate in need of her assistance, but you should always stay aware of the weakest link in your group since they're the most likely to need your help.
Glide to Distract Enemies
Since Lifeline is built to be a medic, her combat skills are lacking compared to other legends. As such, finding unique ways to contribute to your team in a tough situation is best. If you're hanging out on a high cliff or tall building when combat begins, then you can jump off to escape with light speed.
However, gliding isn't just useful for making a getaway. You can also distract enemies by gliding from a high place. Since you'll be in the air and can guide your character toward other buildings, running away via the air provides a prime opportunity to distract or disorient your opponents. While an enemy is aiming at the airborne Lifeline, your teammates can use the distraction to defeat your opponent.
Deploy the D.O.C. Halo Shield System Behind Closed-Doors
Lifeline's life-saving ultimate ability allows you to deploy the Halo Shield System to grant faster use of healing items to all allies within it. However, this skill shouldn't be used before finding a safe spot.
You should seek out a covered location where there aren't any nearby enemies, then deploy the Halo Shield System to avoid before caught in a moment of recovery. If you use the Lifeline ultimate ability outside, then you'll be opening your team up to long-range snipers who may catch you off-guard.