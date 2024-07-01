Is Apex Legends Dying? Gamers Concerned With Lowest Player Count Yet
Apex Legends has continued to be a popular battle royale thanks to its continued content updates and new game modes. That's why the FPS community was shocked to find out that the game has actually seen its lower player count in years. Now, gamers are trying to find out why Apex Legends is losing players.
It was recently pointed out that Apex Legends' average player count on Steam in June was the lowest it has ever been since 2021. Previous months this year were more about 160,000 to 190,000 but June fell to 139,000.
Gamers were quick to point out the main reasons that Apex Legends is probably losing players right now.
The first reason is new games like XDefiant and Fortnite's Reload mode. XDefiant is a classic and straightforward FPS similar to Call of Duty that got a lot of attention from fans of the shooter genre. This led a lot of gamers to switch over and give it a try. Meanwhile, Reload is a fun new Fortnite mode that just got some exciting updates that have kept it even more popualar than Fortnite's battle royale.
The content is another reason that Apex Legends players report growing bored. Many expressed that developers broke promises to add more content and lost their trust. The lack of meaningful and interesting content has made Apex Legends feel stale to many gamers. When new skins are added, a lot of players feel they are overpriced or not that interesting.
Another issue is that the competitive side, ALGS, hasn't excited players for a while. The esports scene feels stale and not the most hype. Without any top players hyping up the community, the grinding hasn't felt as meaningful to some players.
Is Apex Legends truly dying? The answer is most likely no. The drop in content is probably not permanent and is instead due to June being a busy month with other things to play, from other FPS to things like the Elden Ring DLC. Gamers should only be worried if they see the decline continue for months on end. But with new game modes, it seems like Apex Legends is not going anywhere.
A lot of gamers concurred on social media. Many noted that they still play Apex Legends for hours every day. Yes, there are some ongoing issues as there are with every FPS, but gamers just advised to avoid burnout by playing other games in between. Then go back to Apex Legends and continue grinding!