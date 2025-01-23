Esports illustrated

How to Get All Rewards in Final Fantasy-Themed Lunar Rebirth Event

Michael Caruso

Apex Legends

Apex Legends has kicked off the New Year with a bang, as we've already received two content-rich events, each offering free cosmetic items to all players. Though a new season hasn't launched yet in 2025, recent festivals have held us over until Respawn inevitably adds new legends to the expansive roster.

There are over a dozen cosmetics to earn in the Lunar Rebirth event and even more fun-filled things for you to experience in battle royale matches. This event is also crossing over into the world of Final Fantasy VII, so get ready to wield a powerful sword of legends and unlock all-new outfits for your favorite characters.

When Does the Lunar Rebirth Event Start?

Event Outfit for Lunar Rebirth in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

The Lunar Rebirth event has already begun, so it's time to dive in while the fun is fresh. There are lots of reasons to be excited, but most fans want to know how long they'll have to earn the dazzling cosmetics from the Lunar Rebirth Reward Track. The action-packed new weapon is already causing players to applaud Respawn, as the variety in the Apex Legends arsenal keeps going up.

Lunar Rebirth will be available until February 11th, so you should focus over the next three weeks if you want to earn every exclusive cosmetic before they teleport out of existence. Another Lunar Rebirth event could possibly appear next year, but there's no way to know until 2026.

What's in the Lunar Rebirth Event

Lifeline Flying in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

The main appeal of Lunar Rebirth is the collaboration with Final Fantasy VII, but that's not the only interesting thing present. The Materia Hop-Ups and the Buster Sword R2R5 both offer new ways to play Apex Legends, especially if you prefer alternative types of weaponry. Here are all of the key aspects available during the Lunar Rebirth event, including the free cosmetic items.

Free Cosmetics

Lunar Rebirth Skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Like any good event in a first-person shooter, Apex Legends is once again offering up a line of new cosmetics for players to earn without paying a cent. You can earn these exclusive items by opening Lunar Rebirth Apex Packs or spending your hard-earned Crafting Metals. Apex Coins will also buy you access to the newest skins.

There are a few specific cosmetics you should be aware of if you want to collect everything related to the Lunar Rebirth festival, and Loba fans will surely be pleased. Here are each of the 24 items you can get during Lunar Rebirth.

Name

Item Type

Fortunate Flight

Valkyrie Frame

Serpentine Summoning

Revenant Frame

Brush With Greatness

Vantage Frame

Say Your Prayers

Loba Frame

In Bloom

Ballistic Frame

Cloud Gate

Gibraltar Frame

Viper Plated

Bloodhound Skin

Smoke 'N Mirrors

Fuse Skin

Cloud Cobra

Mad Maggie Skin

Snakespit

P2020 Skin

Crescent Depths

HAVOC Skin

Gale Enforcer

Mastiff Skin

Sky Serpent

Valkyrie Skin

Dreadguard

Revenant Skin

Snakesight

Vantage Skin

Lunar Goddess

Loba Skin

Basilisk

Ballistic Skin

Serpent's Sentry

Gibraltar Skin

Twilight Eclipse

L-Star Skin

Venom Burn

Rampage Skin

Hydra's Glare

Triple Take Skin

Cloudburster

R-301 Skin

Moonless Night

Flatline Skin

Alabaster Guard

C.A.R. Skin

Voidsnake Skin

Apex Voidsnake Skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

If you were looking for a new Alter skin, then you can end your search today. Players who manage to collect each of the 24 cosmetics listed above will get the Voidsnake costume as a bonus. However, there's a bit more to look forward to, as you also earn the Crystal Corruption finisher and the Venomous Aura skydive trail as extras.

Even if you don't like Alter, Voidsnake is one of the most unique events skins Apex has received in months. Get ready to see Voidsnake everywhere, as Alter's popularity is still alive and kicking.

Lunar Rebirth Reward Track

Lunar Rebirth Reward Track in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

If the 24 items above aren't enough to get you excited, then perhaps the free Reward Track will offer more interesting cosmetics. Complete challenges that reset on a daily basis to unlock the final 16 cosmetics available during Lunar Rebirth. With so many tasks to complete, fans will keep busy in the coming weeks. If you simply play a few matches of Apex daily, then you'll surely complete the Reward Track in no time.

Name

Item Type

Lunar Rebirth

Banner Badge

10 Battle Pass Stars

Stars

Crescent Flight

Sticker

3 Battle Pass Stars

Stars

Lunar Rebirth

Music Pack

Think Twice

Holo

Moonlit Path

Frame

25 Crafting Metals

Metals

Blue Moon - Top

Tracker Art

Blue Moon - Middle

Tracker Art

Blue Moon - Bottom

Tracker Art

3 Battle Pass Stars

Stars

25 Crafting Metals

Metals

Snake Charmed

Charm

Jaded Justice

R-99 Skin

Blue Moon

Catalyst Skin

Materia Hop-Ups

Voidsnake Skin in Apex Legends Match
Apex Legends

Get ready to find Materia power-ups on the battlefield as the Final Fantasy VII crossover comes diving into Apex Legends. You can find Materia Hop-Ups while searching the Rift Relics, which can attach to weaponry. Which Materia buff you decide to use is up to you, but every power-packed option differs.

RELATED: Apex Legends: How to Play NEW Lifeline

Though the Materia Hop-Ups aren't the only type of equipment being added in Lunar Rebirth, they do offer the most customization since there are various colors. The Final Fantasy vibes are strong in Apex this January. With four colors in total, here's a full list of Materia Hop-Ups in Apex Legends right now.

Color

Ability

Purple Materia

Critical hits deal more damage.

Green Materia

Reloading your weapon causes a shockwave that slows and hurts nearby enemies.

Red Materia

Companion named Nessie will appear to fight your enemies.

Blue Materia

Gain health when you damage enemies.

The Buster Sword R2R5

Lunar Rebirth Event Image for Apex Legends
Apex Legends

If you like trying different weapons in Apex Legends, then Lunar Rebirth will be nothing less than a treat. Use the Buster Sword R2R5 in an Apex Legends match to wield incredible power. The melee potential with this weapon is high, as you'll have access to a dash, a block mechanic, and both light or heavy attacks for a diverse move-set. There are lots of ways to wield the Buster Sword R2R5, so you'll have to test out all its abilities to find the perfect play-style.

Finally, unleash the Limit Break by building up strength in its meter. If you're ready to become a swordsman in Apex Legends, then hop in for a limited time to enjoy accessing the power-packed blade. As the most notable combat addition of the Lunar Rebirth event, the Buster Sword R2R5 is about to change the meta set-up for many legends.

New Items in the Shop

Lunar Rebirth Items in Apex Legends Shop
Apex Legends

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth outfits are back in the shop for a limited time. That's not all, though, as there are a few new Lunar Rebirth cosmetics available too. We've created a table including every special item in the Apex Legends shop right now.

Name

Price

Dragon Queen Bundle

2,500 Apex Coins

Serenity Bundle

2,500 Apex Coins

Dressed for Luck Bundle

2,500 Apex Coins

Dragon Queen Catalyst Skin

1,800 Apex Coins

Dressed for Luck Seer Skin

1,800 Apex Coins

Serenity Crypto Skin

1,800 Apex Coins

Materia Girl Valkyrie Skin

2,150 Apex Coins

Sector 7 Savior Newcastle Skin

2,150 Apex Coins

Hacker: 1st Class Crypto Skin

2,150 Apex Coins

Kupo Power Wattson Skin

2,150 Apex Coins

Flower Girl Horizon Skin

2,150 Apex Coins

7th Heaven Skirmisher Wraith Skin

2,150 Apex Coins

