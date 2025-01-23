How to Get All Rewards in Final Fantasy-Themed Lunar Rebirth Event
Apex Legends has kicked off the New Year with a bang, as we've already received two content-rich events, each offering free cosmetic items to all players. Though a new season hasn't launched yet in 2025, recent festivals have held us over until Respawn inevitably adds new legends to the expansive roster.
There are over a dozen cosmetics to earn in the Lunar Rebirth event and even more fun-filled things for you to experience in battle royale matches. This event is also crossing over into the world of Final Fantasy VII, so get ready to wield a powerful sword of legends and unlock all-new outfits for your favorite characters.
When Does the Lunar Rebirth Event Start?
The Lunar Rebirth event has already begun, so it's time to dive in while the fun is fresh. There are lots of reasons to be excited, but most fans want to know how long they'll have to earn the dazzling cosmetics from the Lunar Rebirth Reward Track. The action-packed new weapon is already causing players to applaud Respawn, as the variety in the Apex Legends arsenal keeps going up.
Lunar Rebirth will be available until February 11th, so you should focus over the next three weeks if you want to earn every exclusive cosmetic before they teleport out of existence. Another Lunar Rebirth event could possibly appear next year, but there's no way to know until 2026.
What's in the Lunar Rebirth Event
The main appeal of Lunar Rebirth is the collaboration with Final Fantasy VII, but that's not the only interesting thing present. The Materia Hop-Ups and the Buster Sword R2R5 both offer new ways to play Apex Legends, especially if you prefer alternative types of weaponry. Here are all of the key aspects available during the Lunar Rebirth event, including the free cosmetic items.
Free Cosmetics
Like any good event in a first-person shooter, Apex Legends is once again offering up a line of new cosmetics for players to earn without paying a cent. You can earn these exclusive items by opening Lunar Rebirth Apex Packs or spending your hard-earned Crafting Metals. Apex Coins will also buy you access to the newest skins.
There are a few specific cosmetics you should be aware of if you want to collect everything related to the Lunar Rebirth festival, and Loba fans will surely be pleased. Here are each of the 24 items you can get during Lunar Rebirth.
Name
Item Type
Fortunate Flight
Valkyrie Frame
Serpentine Summoning
Revenant Frame
Brush With Greatness
Vantage Frame
Say Your Prayers
Loba Frame
In Bloom
Ballistic Frame
Cloud Gate
Gibraltar Frame
Viper Plated
Bloodhound Skin
Smoke 'N Mirrors
Fuse Skin
Cloud Cobra
Mad Maggie Skin
Snakespit
P2020 Skin
Crescent Depths
HAVOC Skin
Gale Enforcer
Mastiff Skin
Sky Serpent
Valkyrie Skin
Dreadguard
Revenant Skin
Snakesight
Vantage Skin
Lunar Goddess
Loba Skin
Basilisk
Ballistic Skin
Serpent's Sentry
Gibraltar Skin
Twilight Eclipse
L-Star Skin
Venom Burn
Rampage Skin
Hydra's Glare
Triple Take Skin
Cloudburster
R-301 Skin
Moonless Night
Flatline Skin
Alabaster Guard
C.A.R. Skin
Voidsnake Skin
If you were looking for a new Alter skin, then you can end your search today. Players who manage to collect each of the 24 cosmetics listed above will get the Voidsnake costume as a bonus. However, there's a bit more to look forward to, as you also earn the Crystal Corruption finisher and the Venomous Aura skydive trail as extras.
Even if you don't like Alter, Voidsnake is one of the most unique events skins Apex has received in months. Get ready to see Voidsnake everywhere, as Alter's popularity is still alive and kicking.
Lunar Rebirth Reward Track
If the 24 items above aren't enough to get you excited, then perhaps the free Reward Track will offer more interesting cosmetics. Complete challenges that reset on a daily basis to unlock the final 16 cosmetics available during Lunar Rebirth. With so many tasks to complete, fans will keep busy in the coming weeks. If you simply play a few matches of Apex daily, then you'll surely complete the Reward Track in no time.
Name
Item Type
Lunar Rebirth
Banner Badge
10 Battle Pass Stars
Stars
Crescent Flight
Sticker
3 Battle Pass Stars
Stars
Lunar Rebirth
Music Pack
Think Twice
Holo
Moonlit Path
Frame
25 Crafting Metals
Metals
Blue Moon - Top
Tracker Art
Blue Moon - Middle
Tracker Art
Blue Moon - Bottom
Tracker Art
3 Battle Pass Stars
Stars
25 Crafting Metals
Metals
Snake Charmed
Charm
Jaded Justice
R-99 Skin
Blue Moon
Catalyst Skin
Materia Hop-Ups
Get ready to find Materia power-ups on the battlefield as the Final Fantasy VII crossover comes diving into Apex Legends. You can find Materia Hop-Ups while searching the Rift Relics, which can attach to weaponry. Which Materia buff you decide to use is up to you, but every power-packed option differs.
Though the Materia Hop-Ups aren't the only type of equipment being added in Lunar Rebirth, they do offer the most customization since there are various colors. The Final Fantasy vibes are strong in Apex this January. With four colors in total, here's a full list of Materia Hop-Ups in Apex Legends right now.
Color
Ability
Purple Materia
Critical hits deal more damage.
Green Materia
Reloading your weapon causes a shockwave that slows and hurts nearby enemies.
Red Materia
Companion named Nessie will appear to fight your enemies.
Blue Materia
Gain health when you damage enemies.
The Buster Sword R2R5
If you like trying different weapons in Apex Legends, then Lunar Rebirth will be nothing less than a treat. Use the Buster Sword R2R5 in an Apex Legends match to wield incredible power. The melee potential with this weapon is high, as you'll have access to a dash, a block mechanic, and both light or heavy attacks for a diverse move-set. There are lots of ways to wield the Buster Sword R2R5, so you'll have to test out all its abilities to find the perfect play-style.
Finally, unleash the Limit Break by building up strength in its meter. If you're ready to become a swordsman in Apex Legends, then hop in for a limited time to enjoy accessing the power-packed blade. As the most notable combat addition of the Lunar Rebirth event, the Buster Sword R2R5 is about to change the meta set-up for many legends.
New Items in the Shop
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth outfits are back in the shop for a limited time. That's not all, though, as there are a few new Lunar Rebirth cosmetics available too. We've created a table including every special item in the Apex Legends shop right now.
Name
Price
Dragon Queen Bundle
2,500 Apex Coins
Serenity Bundle
2,500 Apex Coins
Dressed for Luck Bundle
2,500 Apex Coins
Dragon Queen Catalyst Skin
1,800 Apex Coins
Dressed for Luck Seer Skin
1,800 Apex Coins
Serenity Crypto Skin
1,800 Apex Coins
Materia Girl Valkyrie Skin
2,150 Apex Coins
Sector 7 Savior Newcastle Skin
2,150 Apex Coins
Hacker: 1st Class Crypto Skin
2,150 Apex Coins
Kupo Power Wattson Skin
2,150 Apex Coins
Flower Girl Horizon Skin
2,150 Apex Coins
7th Heaven Skirmisher Wraith Skin
2,150 Apex Coins