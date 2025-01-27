Esports illustrated

New ALGS Twitch Drops - Rewards & Release Date

Michael Caruso

Apex Legends

Apex Legends benefits from its live service model. Respawn regularly releases new maps, weapons, and shiny cosmetics during the introduction of a new season. Though we're still waiting for a powerful legend, lots of exciting updates are coming to the futuristic battle royale.

RELATED: How to Get All Rewards in Final Fantasy-Themed Lunar Rebirth Event

Twitch Drops are one of the most fun types of content for fans of Apex Legends, and a new set of dazzling vanity items will be available soon simply for watching Apex content online. However, not everyone uses Twitch, so we're here to explain how you can get in on the action.

When do New Twitch Drops Release in Apex Legends?

The newest collection of Twitch Drops hasn't released yet, as you'll only be able to earn them between January 29th and February 2nd. Players can unlock one reward per day, each a unique cosmetic. The Gold Nessie Gun Charm is the most notable prize available, but that's not all that's in store.

Date

Reward

January 29th

Champs Trophy Sticker

January 30th

ALGS 30-30 Repeater Skin

January 31st

ALGS Horizon Skin

February 1st

You are the Champion Holospray

February 2nd

Gold Nessie Gun Charm

You'll unlock each of the five rewards above for watching 30 minutes of content each day on the Twitch account linked below. Additionally, Respawn is giving players 50,000 Apex Coins on the Twitch.tv/playapex account throughout next weekend.

RELATED: Huge Apex Legends Matchmaking Changes — Full Patch Notes

Though you can't choose your item earned per day, you can get every Twitch Drop by watching Match Point Finals Sunday on February 2nd. Respawn confirmed that 30 minutes of watch-time will unlock a Twitch Drop with the Gold Nessie Gun Charm, while watching another half hour of content on February 2nd will allow you to claim all five rewards.

How to Link your Twitch Account to Apex Legends

Twitch Drop Charm in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Firstly, log in to your EA account, then follow Settings > Connection > Link. A new prompt will pop up, allowing you to log in to your Twitch account. Continue to watch 30 minutes of content per day between January 29th and February 2nd on the Twitch.tv/playapex channel, then you can click Account Settings > Drops and Rewards to claim all of your fun-filled cosmetics.

NEXT: Big Esports Tournaments of 2025

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Apex Legends