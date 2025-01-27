New ALGS Twitch Drops - Rewards & Release Date
Apex Legends benefits from its live service model. Respawn regularly releases new maps, weapons, and shiny cosmetics during the introduction of a new season. Though we're still waiting for a powerful legend, lots of exciting updates are coming to the futuristic battle royale.
Twitch Drops are one of the most fun types of content for fans of Apex Legends, and a new set of dazzling vanity items will be available soon simply for watching Apex content online. However, not everyone uses Twitch, so we're here to explain how you can get in on the action.
When do New Twitch Drops Release in Apex Legends?
The newest collection of Twitch Drops hasn't released yet, as you'll only be able to earn them between January 29th and February 2nd. Players can unlock one reward per day, each a unique cosmetic. The Gold Nessie Gun Charm is the most notable prize available, but that's not all that's in store.
Date
Reward
January 29th
Champs Trophy Sticker
January 30th
ALGS 30-30 Repeater Skin
January 31st
ALGS Horizon Skin
February 1st
You are the Champion Holospray
February 2nd
Gold Nessie Gun Charm
You'll unlock each of the five rewards above for watching 30 minutes of content each day on the Twitch account linked below. Additionally, Respawn is giving players 50,000 Apex Coins on the Twitch.tv/playapex account throughout next weekend.
Though you can't choose your item earned per day, you can get every Twitch Drop by watching Match Point Finals Sunday on February 2nd. Respawn confirmed that 30 minutes of watch-time will unlock a Twitch Drop with the Gold Nessie Gun Charm, while watching another half hour of content on February 2nd will allow you to claim all five rewards.
How to Link your Twitch Account to Apex Legends
Firstly, log in to your EA account, then follow Settings > Connection > Link. A new prompt will pop up, allowing you to log in to your Twitch account. Continue to watch 30 minutes of content per day between January 29th and February 2nd on the Twitch.tv/playapex channel, then you can click Account Settings > Drops and Rewards to claim all of your fun-filled cosmetics.