OG Apex Legends Update Mirrors Fortnite Remix
Official account @PlayApex has released the Season 23 trailer on X, and it couldn't offer a more exciting update. Going back to the basics, Apex Legends will be reintroducing original weapons, legends, and locations from the first few seasons so that you can experience the first-person shooter for the first time all over again.
Fortnite Remix has just released this week, and many players are comparing the newest Apex update to Fortnite OG, an event that hosts the return of previous chapters. If you're seeking nostalgia in your favorite battle royale, then November is the ultimate time to gear up and head back into the fight.
Some fans of both battle royales, like @RileIDK on X, are expressing that it seems like Apex Legends is cashing in on the success of Fortnite OG, especially since the return of Chapter 2 has offered Fortnite an unusually high player count. Leaker @ShiinaBR on X even posted about the surprisingly large number of concurrent players on November 2nd. In reality, the Apex OG update has likely been planned for months.
Alongside the temporary reintroduction of previous content, the Lifeline legend has been reworked with new abilities. The latest season launches later today, so be on the lookout for a new update.