Apex Legends Season 22 Update Includes New Battle Pass and Heirloom
The next Apex Legends update is going to be huge.
Data miners like HYPERMYST have uncovered Update v22.1 in the games servers and it includes a lot of big changes to Apex Legends. Here is what to expect.
Apex Legends Update v22.1 Release Date
The next Apex Legends update is coming on September 17, 2024. This will mark the second half of Season 22, which means an entirely new battle pass and cosmetics, according to the new battle pass changes.
Apex Legends Update v22.1 Changes
Season 22 is getting some big changes in the next update. Here's what we know so far:
- New Battle Pass - Each season has two battle passes now
- New LTM and Duos
- New event
- New Heirloom or Prestige skin
- New map rotation
- Balance changes
- New shop sections and cosmetics
Duos is an exciting update for fans and players are also hoping that Newcastle or Catalyst will get the Heirloom this time around. But other parts have fans a bit more skeptical. Some are wanting to know what new stuff is in the battle pass while others have accused developers of focusing too much on cosmetics and not enough on gameplay changes and activities.