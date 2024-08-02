Does Apex Legends Season 22 Map Rotation Include New E-District Map?
Apex Legends Season 22 is bringing a ton of changes that have players hopeful for the previously "dying" battle royale. One of the most exciting updates is E-District, a map unlike anything the game has had before. Will it be part of the Season 22 map rotation?
When Respawn Entertainment announced battle pass changes that had fans calling developers "greedy," it was speculated even by Philip "ImperialHal" Dosen that the game was dead. But some confirmed updates regarding Season 22, known as Shockwave, have fans ready to update rather than uninstall.
This includes E-District, an upcoming map that takes the Apex Games to an electric Shibuya-inspired abandoned city complete with arcades, food stalls, and billboard-covered streets. Fans are beyond excited for the dynamic map, especially after learning of its vertical-focused gameplay and building-packed areas.
Apex Legends Season 22 Map Rotation
Trusted leaker AlphaINTEL, who has barely ever missed, has informed the Apex Legends community that the map rotation for Season 22 will include E-District.
The Apex Legends Map Rotation for Season 22 is:
- E-District
- Broken Moon
- Storm Point
This includes a new map takeover for two weeks, allowing players to get familiar with the detailed new map and its many POIs.
The reaction has been mixed. If this rotation comes true, many are pleased with E-District's inclusion but are sick of seeing Broken Moon on the list. The map has been reworked, changing some players' minds, but others are still bored of the map appearing every season. These players are asking for King's Canyon instead.