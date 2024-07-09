Apex Legends Season 22 — Release Date, New Map, Game Mode
We are still in the middle of Apex Legends Season 21 but fans of the battle royale are curious what's to come in Season 22. There's already a lot of talk about potential legend updates and returning game modes. Here's what we know so far.
When Is Apex Legends Season 22 Coming?
Season 21, also known as Upheaval, started on May 7, 2024, and is estimated to end on August 5. This is according to the Battle Pass counter and the usual season pattern which estimates Season 21 will last 90 days. Season 22 should start immediately after.
Apex Legends Season 22 Battle Pass Changes
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that big Battle Pass changes are coming in Season 22 — and players hate it. There will be two Battle Passes per season going forward, forcing gamers who grind passes to buy two. While there is more content players feel that Respawn is trying to get more money out of them are are not feeling happy at all.
Is Duos Returning in Season 22?
Solos has returned to Apex Legends amidst discussions about the game's concerning player count. But players have expressed that this won't save the game and instead they are asking for Duos to return. It's rumored that Duos will return in Season 22 but it's not confirmed by Respawn Entertainment just yet.
New Map Coming to Season 22
Apex Legends fans are beyond excited for a new map called District that was leaked by Osvaldatore. The map was first teased in an animated short, Kill Code Part 4, that came out in 2023. Since then, leakers have shared some images but it's still not confirmed. Gamers are banking on District being legit due to the images showing a city-like landscape that players have been wanting since Apex Legends dropped. The vibrant and neon city is unlike anything that's been in the battle royale before.
Apex Legends Skins in Season 22
Hypermystx has revealed that the upcoming season may have a "Mania" theme that includes Legendary skins for Wattson, Ballistic, Bangalore, Gibraltar, Mad Maggie, Newcastle, Octane, Valkyrie, and Wraith. There are also Epic skins with this same theme for Wattson, Maggie, Conduit, and Alter. We still don't know what other cosmetics will be coming in Season 22 and what Mania exactly has in store for players.
Lifeline Rework Leaked For Season 23
Trusted leaker Osvaldatore has shared that a possible Lifeline rework and Prestige skin is coming in Season 23. This is still quite far away so we don't know what this update will look like but this will be a major rework that changes how she plays, similar to Revenant.