Apex Legends Split 2 Battle Pass Skins Are...Good?
After all the controversy regarding Respawn Entertainment's decision to have two battle passes per Apex Legends season, the reaction to the Season 22 Split 2 Battle Pass is shocking.
Shockwave Split 2 has arrived this morning, bringing an entirely new battle pass for players to grind through. The concept of having to complete two battle passes initially had gamers pissed, with many accusing devs of being greedy and forcing players to buy two passes. But now that the second battle pass has dropped, gamers have changed their tune.
Apex Legends Reveals Shockwave Split 2 Battle Pass Skins
The cosmetics within Shockwave Split 2's battle pass have Apex Legends players excited. All over social media, gamers reacted with excitement over the newest skins, inspired by Halloween next month.
5 characters will get new skins including:
- Crypto
- Horizon
- Valkyrie
- Catalyst
- Octane
Players were especially excited for Horizon sporting cat ears and Valkyrie getting a pumpkin theme. Despite having to grind the battle pass once more, the rewards you get for the effort seem worth it to many gamers.
The only skin that players didn't like was Crypto's, with many fans confused by his hairstyle and the outfit's color choice. It didn't really seem to fit his usual style and the jokes were plentiful online.
Other fans voiced concern about the first battle pass from Split 1 coming to an end. Many were not done grinding it and were frustrated to see their progress disappear. Having less time to complete the battle passes has clearly impacted some gamers negatively.