Apex Legends Season 23 Battle Pass Guide — Items, Changes, XP
Apex Legends: From The Rift offers an unrivaled Battle Pass packed to the brim full of skins and emoticons that you can use to personalize your experience in the battle royale. There are a few tiers of the first-person shooter's Battle Pass, and some levels offer extra rewards that'll make your Victory Royale even sweeter.
We'll walk you through how much the Battle Pass costs, every item it holds, and each tier so that you can buy the perfect version that fits your needs. Get ready to jump back into Season 1, because From The Rift has many nostalgic cosmetics to earn for your favorite legends.
Battle Pass Price
The Premium Battle Pass only costs Apex Legends players 950 AC, while the Ultimate tier is $10 flat. The Ultimate+ tier is expensive at $20, but it's stuffed with more cosmetic items. If you're ready to dominate From The Rift in your favorite battle royale and need some shiny skins from the Battle Pass to show off, then the higher tiers may be for you.
Battle Pass Tiers
There are three tiers in total, including Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+. Every unique version of the dynamic Battle Pass offers over 50 rewards, excluding the free tier. Below is every way to experience From The Rift's Battle Pass.
Free Tier
The free Battle Pass offers a surprisingly explosive set of unlockables, but unfortunately you can only get your hands on 16 rewards, 7 Apex Packs, and 200 AC.
Premium Tier
The Premium Battle Pass is as basic as Pathfinder, but that doesn't mean it can't have dozens of dazzling rewards. In addition to 51 awesome items to collect, you get 1,200 Crafting Metal, 1,300 AC, 14 Apex Packs, and 10 Exotic Shards.
Ultimate Tier
The Ultimate Tier comes with everything in the premium tier, in addition to unlocking a few more goodies upon the player's purchase. The action-packed add-ons include a whopping 1,200 Crafting Metals, 5 Rare Apex Packs, 2 Epic Apex Packs, and 1 Legendary Apex Pack.
Ultimate+ Tier
In addition to receiving all of the thrilling vanity items in the Premium version, you'll receive legend skins for Ash and Caustic that have limited-time availability, 10 immediate levels, 1,200 Crafting Metals, 1,300 AC, 14 Apex Packs, and 20 Exotic Shards.
How to Level Up the Battle Pass
Earning XP by performing well in matches is the most common way to level up the Battle Pass in Apex Legends. In-game challenges that rotate daily and weekly are also a prime opportunity to get a hefty sack of XP.
Every Reward in the From The Rift Battle Pass
In total, there are over 90 Apex items to earn in the From The Rift Battle Pass, and they're each listed below in the order you unlock the funky rewards. Although higher-tier passes offer more items, you'll unlock many of them immediately once you purchase the pass.
Name
Item Type
Tundra Tracker
Vantage Skin
Cold Catastrophe
Kraber Skin
Under The Ice
Frame
XP Boost
Epic
Starving Dog
Transition
Compelling Threat
Vantage Emote
Toxic Following
Sticker
Apex Pack
Rare
Certain Death
Holo
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Frigid Gaze - Top
Tracker Art
Frigid Gaze - Middle
Tracker Art
Frigid Gaze - Bottom
Tracker Art
From The Rift - Split 1
Music Pack
Plasma Imprint
Volt Skin
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Gas Leak
Frame
Apex Pack
Legendary
Toxic Alchemist
Caustic Skin
Astral Anomaly
Caustic Skin
Whatever It Takes
Holo
XP Boost
Epic
Anomalous Ending
Frame
How Yuh Feelin'?
Lifeline Holo
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Frostfire
R-301 Skin
Apex Pack
Rare
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
Apex Pack
Rare
Infectious Fight
Horizon Emote
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Light years from yer best
Horizon Kill Quip
Dark Voyager
Horizon Skin
10 Exotic Shards
Legendary
Mortal Fumes
Frame
XP Boost
Epic
On the Flipside
Crypto Emote
Apex Pack
Rare
Devoted Flow
Devotion Skin
200 Crafting Materials
Epic
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Apex Pack
Rare
Cold Stare
Sticker
Apex Pack
Epic
Sugar Glider
Lifeline Skydive Emote
Go On Without Me
Holo
10 Exotic Shards
Legendary
Lethal Dose
Rampage Skin
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
XP Boost
Epic
Ectoplasmic Reductor
L-Star Skin
Did you expect a different outcome
Ash Kill Quip
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
Body Hack
Crypto Emote
Toxic Alchemist - Top
Tracker Art
Toxic Alchemist Middle
Tracker Art
Toxic Alchemist Bottom
Tracker Art
Brainiac
Weapon Charm
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Glacial Shatter
Nemesis Skin
Global Icebreak
Frame
Apex Pack
Rare
Frigid Gaze
Ash Skin
Star Cluster
Ash Skin
Toxic Infuser
C.A.R. Skin
XP Boost
Epic
Apex Pack
Rare
Crafting Metals
Epic
Work of Art
Holo
Corrupt Plasma
Lifeline Skin
Apex Pack
Rare
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Artistic Recovery
Frame
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
Bedside Manner
Transition
Heartbeat Remix
Seer Emote
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Alternative Artist
Seer Skin
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Apex Pack
Rare
Tune Up
Frame
Core Breaker
Weapon Charm
Void Scout
G7 Scout Skin
Apex Pack
Transformative Essence
Apex Coins
Legendary
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
Madness
Holo
Flying Flicker
Loba Skydive Emote
Apex Pack
Rare
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Phase Crusher
Mozambique Skin
