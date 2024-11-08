Esports illustrated

Apex Legends Season 23 Battle Pass Guide — Items, Changes, XP

Michael Caruso

Apex Legends: From The Rift offers an unrivaled Battle Pass packed to the brim full of skins and emoticons that you can use to personalize your experience in the battle royale. There are a few tiers of the first-person shooter's Battle Pass, and some levels offer extra rewards that'll make your Victory Royale even sweeter.

We'll walk you through how much the Battle Pass costs, every item it holds, and each tier so that you can buy the perfect version that fits your needs. Get ready to jump back into Season 1, because From The Rift has many nostalgic cosmetics to earn for your favorite legends.

Battle Pass Price

Apex Legends Logo And Legends
Apex Legends

The Premium Battle Pass only costs Apex Legends players 950 AC, while the Ultimate tier is $10 flat. The Ultimate+ tier is expensive at $20, but it's stuffed with more cosmetic items. If you're ready to dominate From The Rift in your favorite battle royale and need some shiny skins from the Battle Pass to show off, then the higher tiers may be for you.

Battle Pass Tiers

Season 23 Battle Pass Tiers - Apex Legends
Apex Legends

There are three tiers in total, including Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+. Every unique version of the dynamic Battle Pass offers over 50 rewards, excluding the free tier. Below is every way to experience From The Rift's Battle Pass.

Free Tier

The free Battle Pass offers a surprisingly explosive set of unlockables, but unfortunately you can only get your hands on 16 rewards, 7 Apex Packs, and 200 AC.

Premium Tier

The Premium Battle Pass is as basic as Pathfinder, but that doesn't mean it can't have dozens of dazzling rewards. In addition to 51 awesome items to collect, you get 1,200 Crafting Metal, 1,300 AC, 14 Apex Packs, and 10 Exotic Shards.

Ultimate Tier

The Ultimate Tier comes with everything in the premium tier, in addition to unlocking a few more goodies upon the player's purchase. The action-packed add-ons include a whopping 1,200 Crafting Metals, 5 Rare Apex Packs, 2 Epic Apex Packs, and 1 Legendary Apex Pack.

Ultimate+ Tier

In addition to receiving all of the thrilling vanity items in the Premium version, you'll receive legend skins for Ash and Caustic that have limited-time availability, 10 immediate levels, 1,200 Crafting Metals, 1,300 AC, 14 Apex Packs, and 20 Exotic Shards.

How to Level Up the Battle Pass

Lifeline Running in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Earning XP by performing well in matches is the most common way to level up the Battle Pass in Apex Legends. In-game challenges that rotate daily and weekly are also a prime opportunity to get a hefty sack of XP.

Every Reward in the From The Rift Battle Pass

Unique Legend Skins from Season 23 - Apex Legends
Apex Legends

In total, there are over 90 Apex items to earn in the From The Rift Battle Pass, and they're each listed below in the order you unlock the funky rewards. Although higher-tier passes offer more items, you'll unlock many of them immediately once you purchase the pass.

Name

Item Type

Tundra Tracker

Vantage Skin

Cold Catastrophe

Kraber Skin

Under The Ice

Frame

XP Boost

Epic

Starving Dog

Transition

Compelling Threat

Vantage Emote

Toxic Following

Sticker

Apex Pack

Rare

Certain Death

Holo

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Frigid Gaze - Top

Tracker Art

Frigid Gaze - Middle

Tracker Art

Frigid Gaze - Bottom

Tracker Art

From The Rift - Split 1

Music Pack

Plasma Imprint

Volt Skin

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Gas Leak

Frame

Apex Pack

Legendary

Toxic Alchemist

Caustic Skin

Astral Anomaly

Caustic Skin

Whatever It Takes

Holo

XP Boost

Epic

Anomalous Ending

Frame

How Yuh Feelin'?

Lifeline Holo

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Frostfire

R-301 Skin

Apex Pack

Rare

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

Apex Pack

Rare

Infectious Fight

Horizon Emote

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Light years from yer best

Horizon Kill Quip

Dark Voyager

Horizon Skin

10 Exotic Shards

Legendary

Mortal Fumes

Frame

XP Boost

Epic

On the Flipside

Crypto Emote

Apex Pack

Rare

Devoted Flow

Devotion Skin

200 Crafting Materials

Epic

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Apex Pack

Rare

Cold Stare

Sticker

Apex Pack

Epic

Sugar Glider

Lifeline Skydive Emote

Go On Without Me

Holo

10 Exotic Shards

Legendary

Lethal Dose

Rampage Skin

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

XP Boost

Epic

Ectoplasmic Reductor

L-Star Skin

Did you expect a different outcome

Ash Kill Quip

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

Body Hack

Crypto Emote

Toxic Alchemist - Top

Tracker Art

Toxic Alchemist Middle

Tracker Art

Toxic Alchemist Bottom

Tracker Art

Brainiac

Weapon Charm

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Glacial Shatter

Nemesis Skin

Global Icebreak

Frame

Apex Pack

Rare

Frigid Gaze

Ash Skin

Star Cluster

Ash Skin

Toxic Infuser

C.A.R. Skin

XP Boost

Epic

Apex Pack

Rare

Crafting Metals

Epic

Work of Art

Holo

Corrupt Plasma

Lifeline Skin

Apex Pack

Rare

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Artistic Recovery

Frame

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

Bedside Manner

Transition

Heartbeat Remix

Seer Emote

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Alternative Artist

Seer Skin

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Apex Pack

Rare

Tune Up

Frame

Core Breaker

Weapon Charm

Void Scout

G7 Scout Skin

Apex Pack

Transformative Essence

Apex Coins

Legendary

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

Madness

Holo

Flying Flicker

Loba Skydive Emote

Apex Pack

Rare

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Phase Crusher

Mozambique Skin

Michael Caruso
