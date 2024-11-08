Apex Legends: Season 23 Map Rotation
Apex Legends is known for having multiple maps that rotate constantly, and the Season 23 lineup is especially expansive. The action-packed first-person shooter has been updated with tons of new content in From The Rift, and you'll need to know which maps you're dropping into if you plan to play competitively in the new season.
Maps are being switched around left and right, but with the proper resources, you can be successful in any location. Here's what to expect from the map rotation in the 23rd season of Apex.
Season 23 Map Rotation
The map offerings in From The Rift are the same whether you plan to play ranked or not. There are only three maps that you can skydive into at the moment, but updates throughout Season 23 may bring back fan-favorite places to explore, like E-District.
Maps in the futuristic battle royale rotate every 60 to 90 minutes, but only for casual play. In ranked, maps rotate once per every 24 hours. We've listed all three locales currently in rotation, although they could change in the middle of Season 23.
Maps
Storm Point
Broken Moon
World's Edge