Everything You Need to Know About Season 23 of Apex Legends
Apex Legends Season 23 is on the horizon. Although there are many things that aren't confirmed about the next season, leakers have revealed information that will help you prepare for your next adventure in the popular battle royale.
We've compiled all the essential information about Season 23 below, including the potential release date, character rework, and map changes. Here's everything you'd want to know about the upcoming changes in Season 23 of Apex Legends.
Release Date for Season 23 of Apex Legends
Season 22 will likely come to a close on October 29th, since that's when the battle pass ends. Based on previous releases, you'll probably be able to download the update starting around 1:00 PM Eastern on October 29th.
Changes Coming to Apex Legends in Season 23
Various changes may be coming to Apex Legends in Season 23, including a Legend rework, new map updates, and a few other goodies to keep players engaged. Here are all the changes you should know about in Apex Legends Season 23.
Lifeline Rework
The Lifeline legend is likely receiving its long-awaited rework in Season 23. According to rumors posted by @HYPERMYSTx on X and playtester TruthSerum26, Lifeline's ultimate will now supply a dome around the character, and enemies can't enter it unless it's destroyed.
Map Changes
It's currently unknown what changes or updates may await the terrain of Apex Legends. However, based on previous season releases, fans will likely see at least a few small changes to the maps in Apex Legends.
Other Additions in Season 23
Although Respawn hasn't announced many new changes, there are still tidbits about Season 23 being leaked on a regular basis. Thanks to @RitzKing_ on X, we know that the Winter Express will likely be making a return around the holiday season in 2024, although a release date is currently unknown.