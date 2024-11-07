Apex Legends Season 23 Twitch Drops
Like other popular shooters, Twitch Drops are available for free in Apex Legends and they contain exclusive cosmetic items that'll make all your teammates jealous. If you want to be the best dressed combatant on the battlefield, then Twitch Drops are essential during From The Rift.
Between the short timeframe of November 5th through the 19th, you can unlock both drops for free by watching participating Apex streams. The rewards include a Holispray and Weapon Charm, which you can see in the image below.
How to Unlock Twitch Drops in Apex Legends
First, link your Twitch and EA accounts. Log in to your EA account and head over to Settings > Connections > Link. After clicking Link, EA will allow you to log in to your Twitch account and link them together.
Once your EA and Twitch accounts are connected, you can receive drops by watching participating streamers that are playing the explosive new season of Apex Legends. Participating channels will indicate their Twitch Drop eligibility on the stream's page. Next, navigate to your account settings, then click on Drops & Rewards, which is where you'll have the ability to view your inventory and claim in-game items for free.