Apex Legends: Season 23 Update Patch Notes
Apex Legends: From The Rift is the newest season of the class-based battle royale, and it's packed full of powerful new abilities that'll leave you defeating your opponents with ease. Among the changes coming in today's update are a Lifeline rework and a limited-time mode based around the OG seasons of Apex Legends.
Here are the most noteworthy pieces of info in the From The Rift patch notes, including the rebirth of the fan-favorite Lifeline legend. You can find the full list of changes on the EA website.
NEW UPDATES COMING WITH APEX LEGENDS: FROM THE RIFT
Go original and experience the beginning of Apex Legends again. Relive the rush of that first drop in Launch Royale then get reacquainted with Lifeline, revived with new abilities to take the frontlines, glide to reposition, and more. Tear through the Outlands with Rift Relics, offering cosmic abilities and weapons that dial up your power. Wield the Raptor’s Claw, a new Universal Mythic Melee Cosmetic and harness the madness of science in the new Battle Pass Split 1.
NEW MODE: LAUNCH ROYALE
Step back in time to the experience that started it all: Launch Royale. This new LTM drops players into the original Apex Legends circa 2019—it’s the old-school weapons, Legends, abilities, ruleset, and map that started it all. That means no EVO Armor or Ability Upgrades—just pure skill and your wits to survive the Apex Games.
If you're craving that old-school Apex vibe or just want to see how it all started, this is the best time to jump in and see where Legends were born. Conquer Launch Royale Challenges to unlock Legends and earn rewards like Apex Packs and more. Ready up, because we’re going back to experience that first drop once again.
LIFELINE REVIVED
The original medic is now a frontline menace! Lifeline dives into action with an aggressive new kit, the ability to teleport D.O.C. to your allies, glide for unmatched mobility, and deploy an indestructible force field that amps up healing efficiency for your squad. She's not just saving lives—she’s fighting her way to the Champions Podium.
PASSIVE: COMBAT GLIDE
- Hold JUMP mid-air to use to D.O.C. to briefly glide.
- Deploy D.O.C. to revive teammates, leaving Lifeline free to defend.
TACTICAL: D.O.C. HEAL DRONE
- D.O.C. heals nearby allies.
- D.O.C. can be assigned to follow allies once deployed.
ULTIMATE: D.O.C. HALO
- Throw D.O.C. to activate Halo Shield System.
- All players inside use Health & Shield consumables faster.
UPGRADES
From The Rift
Level 2
Battpack
+1 Battery per stack.
Extended Flight
Increase time before D.O.C. runs out of fuel by 1.5s.
From The Rift
Level 3
Enhanced Radio
Increased D.O.C. assignment range by 50%.
Tactical Cooldown+
Reduce Tac cooldown by 10s.
RIFT RELICS
Rift Relics come from the unstable Rift in the sky, creating a temporary tear in reality that provides the contestants of the Apex Games with powerful weapons and a new Survival Slot item, Boost Kits, that may just give you a boost that you need. You could say they’re aptly named. Grab the EPG-1 Launcher with splash damage and rocket-jumping capabilities. Unleash exotic Hop-Ups like Lifesteal, healing with every hit and instantly refilling health and armor on headshots.
Rift Relics will appear randomly throughout each match, across many rounds. They will be easy for you and your enemies to spot, and they’ll also inform you if an enemy team has gotten there first. Destroy the Rift Relic to receive your reward, but be warned—the Ring messes with their stability.
NEW: SUPPORT CLASS PERKS
Last season we gave the Recon and Controller classes unique gameplay perks to help define their areas of expertise in the game. This season will be the season of Support!
Alongside Lifeline's Revival, the Support Class is getting a specialization of their own through two new perks: Heal Expert and Revive Expert. These new abilities empower their reset and recovery role on the team, and continuing our efforts to bring more meaning and identity to the classes in Apex.
Support Legends will still maintain access to extended supply bins (blue bins), however, in the spirit of support, banner crafting is no longer an exclusive class perk and instead will be accessible to all Legends.
Support Class Perks
Heal Expert
- Support Legends now move at full walk speed while healing
- Healing amount from small meds is doubled
Revive Expert
- Support Legends now have 25% faster revives (4.5s) and grant health regen to their ally on a successful revive
- This health regen will restore an ally to full health, but can be canceled by incoming damage
- Support Legends will also receive this health regen if revived
- Additionally, Banner Crafting and Ally Death Boxes now spawn a Mobile Respawn Beacon
- Support Legends can see Mobile Respawn Beacons inside Death Boxes
Collecting Banners will automatically take a Mobile Respawn Beacon in an ally deathbox if possible (will not replace current survival item).
SKILL DISPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
Into the Rift is bringing nostalgia, but we’re also bringing something new: skill display improvements. This new feature will display the balancing of each match and update live as each player loads into the match—giving you a true rank distribution of all players.
This is just the latest in our ongoing evaluation and improvement of Ranked. Players were looking for more insights and fairness in their matches and this is our next step.
NEW UNIVERSAL MELEE: RAPTOR’S CLAW
Sharpen your arsenal with the Raptor’s Claw, a new universal melee cosmetic. Unlock the Raptor’s Claw through the Void Mercenary Store from November 5, 2024-January 7, 2025. After acquiring this new universal cosmetic, you can unlock the Crystal Chamber Death Box, as well as 5 other deadly variants and their matching Death Boxes. After January 7, 2025, the Raptor’s Claw will move to the Mythic Shop. Sleek, deadly, and ready to strike–don’t miss your opportunity to grab this iconic melee weapon.