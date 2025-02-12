Everything in the Season 24 Battle Pass - FREE Cosmetics, Ballistic Skin, & More
Apex Legends just teleported into its 24th season, but the Takeover has only just begun. Though many are looking forward to the buffs available for assault characters, there are lots of other additions that Respawn has sprinkled into the latest update.
The Season 24 Battle Pass is filled to the top with skins, holos, and even emotes. Though the premium pass costs a few bucks, there are also a couple of free items everyone can earn. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.
When Does the Battle Pass End?
Season 24's Battle Pass ends on March 25th, so you'll have less than two months to earn all the goodies within its walls. The next season will surely have its own pass, but some events in Apex also offer a selection of collectible nuggets. Based on the most recent events, it's likely that Season 24 will have multiple limited-time festivals, but we'll have to wait and see if each event offers an exclusive pass.
How are New Battle Pass Skins Affecting the Meta?
As new skins release with the Battle Pass, more and more players will get the itch to play as characters who receive flashy outfits. Even cosmetics like emotes help encourage new play-styles for returning fans, and with the recent buffs to assault characters, there are lots of reasons to try other legends.
Ballistic's free Windswept Waltz emote and Sublime Lime skin in the Battle Pass will surely influence pro and casual players alike to pick the fan-favorite legend once again. He's received a sizable upgrade to his ultimate in Season 24. Ash also got a boost to her performance via an update to her Arc Snare and even Phase Breach, so she may get a new skin soon to encourage competitive players to sample her upgraded skill set in the eSports world.
How to Level Up the Battle Pass in Season 24
The best way to level up a Battle Pass in Apex Legends is by simply playing matches, regardless of whether you're playing for the competitive thrill or simply for casual fun. You unlock each vanity item following the set pattern of the Battle Pass, so you won't get to decide which cosmetics you unlock first. Daily and weekly challenges are also a fantastic source of XP, so you should complete them whenever they change.
How Much does the Season 24 Battle Pass Cost?
Apex's new premium Battle Pass is priced at 950 Apex Coins, though you can earn a handful of free items without spending a dime. The ultimate upgrade currently costs $8.99 USD, while the Ultimate+ is priced at $17.99 USD. The premium version includes over 100 shiny cosmetics, so it's well worth the cost if you plan to play regularly during Season 24.
What's in the Season 24 Battle Pass?
The Battle Pass for Apex's latest iteration is packed with legend skins and weapon camos that'll delight the eyes, as each is quite colorful. With well over 100 cosmetic collectibles, it appears that Apex Legends is only getting grander in scale.
We've compiled a list of each and every item available in Season 24, plus what you'll get with the ultimate edition. Get ready to dive into the newest set of vanity items available to Apex Legends players now.
Battle Pass Reward
Item Type
Violet Delight
Fuse Skin
Air Traffic Controller
Hemlok Skin
Legend Locked In
Frame
Welcome To The Gun Show
Fuse Holo
XP Boost
Epic
Everyone Saw That
Conduit Kill Quip
FREE Vamos
Transition
Hype Man
Newcastle Emote
I Got This
Newcastle Holo
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
FREE Apex Pack
Rare
Workout Gear - Top
Tracker Art
Workout Gear - Middle
Tracker Art
Workout Gear - Bottom
Tracker Art
Call The Shots
Frame
FREE Takeover Split 1
Music Pack
Fortified Might
Devotion Skin
FREE 100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Legendary Apex Pack
Legendary
Workout Gear
Newcastle Skin
Holographic Knight
Newcastle Skin
Locker-Ness Monster
Weapon Charm
XP Boost
Epic
Eyes On Target
Frame
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Stay Ready
Crypto Holo
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
FREE Apex Pack
Rare
First Blush
RE-45 Skin
Apex Pack
Rare
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Dashing Smashing
Sticker
FREE Windswept Waltz
Ballistic Emote
Hot Pink Cold Stare
Crypto Skin
10 Exotic Shards
Legendary
Rage Gaze
Frame
XP Boost
Epic
Apex Pack
Rare
Gecko Glazer
Charge Rifle Skin
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
FREE Challenge Accepted
Ballistic Holo
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Live Lasso
Pathfinder Skydive Emote
FREE Apex Pack
Rare
Apex Pack
Epic
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
Stay Cool
Holo
10 Exotic Shards
Legendary
Brass Bolter
R-301 Skin
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
XP Boost
Epic
Kiss Cam
Conduit Emote
FREE Limelight
Mozambique Skin
Power Player - Top
Tracker Art
Power Player - Middle
Tracker Art
Power Player - Bottom
Tracker Art
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
FREE Your Second Favorite Legend
Transition
Pink Blitz
C.A.R. Skin
Hype Training
Frame
Apex Pack
Rare
LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE
Conduit Holo
Refueling
Sticker
FREE Apex Pack
Rare
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
Power Player
Conduit Skin
Grand Slam Hologram
Conduit Skin
My Turf
Bangalore Emote
XP Boost
Epic
Don't Let My Badges Fool You
Bangalore Kill Quip
FREE Sublime Lime
Ballistic Skin
Sun Spots
Prowler Skin
Apex Pack
Rare
Meet Me In The Ring
Bangalore Holo
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
FREE Apex Pack
Rare
Smoke Alarm
Frame
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Oil Slick
Bangalore Skin
FREE 100 Apex Coins
Legendary
RISE AND GRIND
Holo
FREE Apex Pack
Rare
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Big Fun Gun
Fuse Skydive Emote
Hot Stove
Triple Take Skin
Apex Pack
Rare
FREE Triple Threat
Ballistic Frame
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
200 Crafting Metals
Epic
Carry On
Frame
Sport Loot
Weapon Charm
FREE Apex Pack
Rare
100 Apex Coins
Legendary
Slithering Strike
Alternator Skin
Ultimate Instant Rewards
Item Type
5 Apex Packs
Rare
2 Apex Packs
Epic
1 Apex Pack
Legendary
1,200 Crafting Metals
Currency
Ultimate+ Rewards
Item Type
10 Battle Pass Tiers
Tier
10 Exotic Shards
Legendary
Special Outfit
Conduit Skin
Special Outfit
Newcastle Skin
How to Watch Competitive Apex Legends
Season 24 of Apex Legends is looking bright, so many fans want to stay up-to-date on the latest eSports events. You can watch competitive matches of Respawn's battle royale by visiting the PlayApex Twitch account. This channel offers access to live events, along with recordings of previous matches from tournaments like the ALGS Year 4 Championship.