Everything in the Season 24 Battle Pass - FREE Cosmetics, Ballistic Skin, & More

Michael Caruso

Screenshot via Grrt on YouTube

Apex Legends just teleported into its 24th season, but the Takeover has only just begun. Though many are looking forward to the buffs available for assault characters, there are lots of other additions that Respawn has sprinkled into the latest update.

The Season 24 Battle Pass is filled to the top with skins, holos, and even emotes. Though the premium pass costs a few bucks, there are also a couple of free items everyone can earn. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

When Does the Battle Pass End?

Apex Legends Weapons in Arsenal
Apex Legends

Season 24's Battle Pass ends on March 25th, so you'll have less than two months to earn all the goodies within its walls. The next season will surely have its own pass, but some events in Apex also offer a selection of collectible nuggets. Based on the most recent events, it's likely that Season 24 will have multiple limited-time festivals, but we'll have to wait and see if each event offers an exclusive pass.

How are New Battle Pass Skins Affecting the Meta?

Two Characters in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

As new skins release with the Battle Pass, more and more players will get the itch to play as characters who receive flashy outfits. Even cosmetics like emotes help encourage new play-styles for returning fans, and with the recent buffs to assault characters, there are lots of reasons to try other legends.

Ballistic's free Windswept Waltz emote and Sublime Lime skin in the Battle Pass will surely influence pro and casual players alike to pick the fan-favorite legend once again. He's received a sizable upgrade to his ultimate in Season 24. Ash also got a boost to her performance via an update to her Arc Snare and even Phase Breach, so she may get a new skin soon to encourage competitive players to sample her upgraded skill set in the eSports world.

How to Level Up the Battle Pass in Season 24

Season 24 Battle Pass Skin - Apex Legends
Apex Legends

The best way to level up a Battle Pass in Apex Legends is by simply playing matches, regardless of whether you're playing for the competitive thrill or simply for casual fun. You unlock each vanity item following the set pattern of the Battle Pass, so you won't get to decide which cosmetics you unlock first. Daily and weekly challenges are also a fantastic source of XP, so you should complete them whenever they change.

How Much does the Season 24 Battle Pass Cost?

Apex's new premium Battle Pass is priced at 950 Apex Coins, though you can earn a handful of free items without spending a dime. The ultimate upgrade currently costs $8.99 USD, while the Ultimate+ is priced at $17.99 USD. The premium version includes over 100 shiny cosmetics, so it's well worth the cost if you plan to play regularly during Season 24.

What's in the Season 24 Battle Pass?

The Battle Pass for Apex's latest iteration is packed with legend skins and weapon camos that'll delight the eyes, as each is quite colorful. With well over 100 cosmetic collectibles, it appears that Apex Legends is only getting grander in scale.

We've compiled a list of each and every item available in Season 24, plus what you'll get with the ultimate edition. Get ready to dive into the newest set of vanity items available to Apex Legends players now.

Battle Pass Reward

Item Type

Violet Delight

Fuse Skin

Air Traffic Controller

Hemlok Skin

Legend Locked In

Frame

Welcome To The Gun Show

Fuse Holo

XP Boost

Epic

Everyone Saw That

Conduit Kill Quip

FREE Vamos

Transition

Hype Man

Newcastle Emote

I Got This

Newcastle Holo

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

FREE Apex Pack

Rare

Workout Gear - Top

Tracker Art

Workout Gear - Middle

Tracker Art

Workout Gear - Bottom

Tracker Art

Call The Shots

Frame

FREE Takeover Split 1

Music Pack

Fortified Might

Devotion Skin

FREE 100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Legendary Apex Pack

Legendary

Workout Gear

Newcastle Skin

Holographic Knight

Newcastle Skin

Locker-Ness Monster

Weapon Charm

XP Boost

Epic

Eyes On Target

Frame

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Stay Ready

Crypto Holo

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

FREE Apex Pack

Rare

First Blush

RE-45 Skin

Apex Pack

Rare

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Dashing Smashing

Sticker

FREE Windswept Waltz

Ballistic Emote

Hot Pink Cold Stare

Crypto Skin

10 Exotic Shards

Legendary

Rage Gaze

Frame

XP Boost

Epic

Apex Pack

Rare

Gecko Glazer

Charge Rifle Skin

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

FREE Challenge Accepted

Ballistic Holo

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Live Lasso

Pathfinder Skydive Emote

FREE Apex Pack

Rare

Apex Pack

Epic

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

Stay Cool

Holo

10 Exotic Shards

Legendary

Brass Bolter

R-301 Skin

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

XP Boost

Epic

Kiss Cam

Conduit Emote

FREE Limelight

Mozambique Skin

Power Player - Top

Tracker Art

Power Player - Middle

Tracker Art

Power Player - Bottom

Tracker Art

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

FREE Your Second Favorite Legend

Transition

Pink Blitz

C.A.R. Skin

Hype Training

Frame

Apex Pack

Rare

LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE

Conduit Holo

Refueling

Sticker

FREE Apex Pack

Rare

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

Power Player

Conduit Skin

Grand Slam Hologram

Conduit Skin

My Turf

Bangalore Emote

XP Boost

Epic

Don't Let My Badges Fool You

Bangalore Kill Quip

FREE Sublime Lime

Ballistic Skin

Sun Spots

Prowler Skin

Apex Pack

Rare

Meet Me In The Ring

Bangalore Holo

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

FREE Apex Pack

Rare

Smoke Alarm

Frame

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Oil Slick

Bangalore Skin

FREE 100 Apex Coins

Legendary

RISE AND GRIND

Holo

FREE Apex Pack

Rare

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Big Fun Gun

Fuse Skydive Emote

Hot Stove

Triple Take Skin

Apex Pack

Rare

FREE Triple Threat

Ballistic Frame

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

200 Crafting Metals

Epic

Carry On

Frame

Sport Loot

Weapon Charm

FREE Apex Pack

Rare

100 Apex Coins

Legendary

Slithering Strike

Alternator Skin

Ultimate Instant Rewards

Item Type

5 Apex Packs

Rare

2 Apex Packs

Epic

1 Apex Pack

Legendary

1,200 Crafting Metals

Currency

Ultimate+ Rewards

Item Type

10 Battle Pass Tiers

Tier

10 Exotic Shards

Legendary

Special Outfit

Conduit Skin

Special Outfit

Newcastle Skin

How to Watch Competitive Apex Legends

Season 24 of Apex Legends is looking bright, so many fans want to stay up-to-date on the latest eSports events. You can watch competitive matches of Respawn's battle royale by visiting the PlayApex Twitch account. This channel offers access to live events, along with recordings of previous matches from tournaments like the ALGS Year 4 Championship.

Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

